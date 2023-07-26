Mountain lion sighting on doorbell cam sparks search in Nebraska

A doorbell camera caught a mountain lion roaming the streets of a residential area in Nebraska Monday, sparking a widespread search by officials.

The incident occurred early Monday morning – so early that residents in the neighborhood remained fast asleep, including the owner of the doorbell cam. But upon scrolling back to 4:15 am in the footage, Omaha resident Anne Dineen saw a mountain lion casually walking past her mailbox.

Shocked by the sight of a large wild animal so close to her home, Dineen contacted Nebraska Game and Parks for assistance. Reviewing the footage, officials confirmed it was indeed a mountain lion and, working in conjunction Omaha police, began a search for the animal.

According to Dineen, late-night wildlife sightings aren’t uncommon with her doorbell cam. Cougars aren’t part of the usual lineup, though. “I haven’t seen it in our street like that before,” she told KETV. “We get videos of foxes, raccoons, all kinds of things. So I think he followed the creek from somewhere.”

Mountain lions currently have three established breeding populations in the state of Nebraska, though the total population is estimated to be fewer than 60 individuals.

Despite their low numbers, however, mountain lion hunting is legal within the state. Additionally, Nebraska has strict protocols surrounding cougar sightings.

“Mountain lions that are found within city limits will be removed. They’ll be killed within city limits,” explained Sam Wilson, a furbearer carnivore program manager with Game and Parks.

Settlers eliminated Nebraska’s mountain lions nearly 200 years ago

As of the most recent update, wildlife officials have not been able to locate the mountain lion. Should it be found outside of city limits, officials will allow it to remain in the wild unharmed.

“We won’t pursue it outside of the city,” Wilson said. “But if it’s found within the city limits, people should call 911, the police department, or Game and Parks.”

Mountain lions once thrived in Nebraska, according to the Mountain Lion Foundation. But as settlers expanded into the state in the mid-1800s, their populations quickly dwindled.

Fearing for their own safety, humans cleared the area of cougars and other predators by any means necessary. This included shooting, trapping, and poison baiting. Within just 30 years of the settlers’ arrival, mountain lions had been extirpated from the state almost completely.

Attacks are extremely rare

It’s possible that European settlers of 200 years ago had a different experience with wildlife than the one we have today. In modern times, however, mountain lion attacks are extremely rare. Encounters with cougars in general are uncommon, in fact, due to the species’ strong aversion to humans.

At 7-8 feet in length and 150 pounds with sharp teeth and claws, a mountain lion is certainly capable of inflicting harm. That said, the species is far more likely to go out of its way to avoid even being spotted by a human than it is to approach or attack one.

In the past 100 years, there have been fewer than 20 human fatalities total as a result of cougar attacks.

In the event of a rare encounter, a mountain lion will usually run. If it doesn’t, remain facing the animal and stand upright, don’t run or crouch. Make yourself as large and intimidating as possible by raising your arms and speaking firmly. Doing so, the animal will typically perceive you as a threat and retreat.