Mountain Lion Snatches Dog From Enclosed Porch in Colorado

A Colorado family is grieving the loss of their small dog after a mountain lion broke into their enclosed deck with a doggy door. According to reports, the incident occurred in Granby’s area around 8 p.m. on Feb. 4.

The town is nearly 20 minutes from Grand Lake, where authorities have reported multiple attacks involving mountain lions recently. These attacks also resulted in the deaths of two mountain lions deaths and one dog.

Unfortunately, mountain lion attacks involving pets aren’t unusual in Colorado. Recently, homeowners in Colorado Springs spotted multiple mountain lions on their home security cameras.

A recent video from the Colorado Springs homeowners shows three mountain lions strolling along a path at their home earlier this month.

According to CPW, viewers can see the third lion at the bottom right corner of the clip. Viewers can also see the big cats slinking silently around the woods near their home.

“Now, imagine if a dog had been outside,” the CPW said later. “The lions may have viewed it as a threat or a meal.”

CPW later told residents that protecting pets helps the area’s wildlife.”Don’t be the reason CPW has to remove these beautiful creatures from the landscape,” the agency added.

CPW reveals mountain lion statistics from 2022

According to Colorado Parks and Wildlife, in 2022, there were 787 lion incident reports, which included sightings, aggressive behavior, and property damage.

In addition, there were 20 lions killed by wildlife officials or by property owners (and later deemed justified.) There was also one human encounter that resulted in a Montezuma man injured

Since 2011, there have been seven reported lion attacks on humans in Colorado. Additionally, three of those occurred in Larimer County.

Before, the Colorado Parks and Wildlife conducted a significant study between 2007 and 2015 in which it captured and collared 102 mountain lions in the Colorado counties of Boulder, Jefferson, Gilpin, Clear Creek, and Larimer. This study also included high-housing-density areas and some cities.

After they completed the study, they found that 66% of kills among collared mountain lions were mule deer. In addition, more than half of those were fawns. On average, a mountain lion attacked and killed one deer per week.

They also found that 39% consumed domestic animals such as dogs, cats, and livestock. A quarter of their kills were also small prey, including raccoons and rabbits.

Around regions with higher populations, 83% of kills occurred between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m. Additionally, 24% of collared mountain lions had some human conflict.

Finally, May was the month with the highest number of domestic prey killed, followed by February, October, April, and August.