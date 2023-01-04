Mountain Lion Terrorizes Community With 30 Alleged Attacks on Dogs

Officials have published GPS tracking activity for mountain lions in and around Nederland, Colorado after dozen of dogs were attacked in the area over the past year.

An online map pinpoints 30 alleged incidents where a mountain lion killed or may have killed a dog in 2022. There are also two locations that show where the predator attacked two goats and a mule. The efforts came shortly after Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) released a report that said mountain lions have begun seeing domestic animals as “easy prey.”

Locals believe that there are between one and big cats targeting pets. But no one has been able to identify any of them specifically.

“It’s gotten sort of out of hand. And it needs to be addressed,” resident Peter James told the Denver Post. “It kind of feels like, is the community responsible for maintaining this kind of safety?”

The majority of the attacks happened in November and December. During that time people made 21 reports. The most recent incident involved an 80-lb husky on December 27. The dog’s owner was present at the time and shared that a mountain lion lunged. But they were able to scare it off. That same night, another resident shot and killed a mountain lion when it attacked their pet.

Officials Say There is Little That Can be Done to Quell the Mountain Lion Attacks

CPW has set traps in Nederland and surrounding communities twice. However, workers didn’t catch any wild cats. And despite the problem, there isn’t anything else they can do.

“As morbid and messed up as it sounds, if we just have a dog getting attacked or killed and no human involvement, then it’s just lions doing lion things. And we can’t kill them,” Sam Peterson, CPW’s Area 2 Boulder South District wildlife manager, shared in a public meeting.

“But if we were responding to every pet that was killed by wildlife with lethal removal, then we would be spending the majority of our time as officers doing that,” he continued. “And we would have to kill a lot of bears, lions, bobcats, and coyotes. Instead, I think the best solution is advocating for responsible pet ownership and being diligent with your pets when living or visiting areas where wildlife are likely to be.”

All of the attacks have occurred in Game Management Unit 29, where officials believe there are around four mountain lions per 36 square miles. There are several reasons that the wild cats may be targeting pets. Nearby dam construction could be pushing the animals out of their typical hunting grounds and leading them to communities. And an outbreak of chronic wasting disease has also been impacting the deer population, which has led mountain lions to look for other prey.