Mountain Lion Won’t Be Removed From Wild After Attack

A family was out hiking in California when a mountain lion attacked a 5-year-old boy that was out for an adventure with the group. Most importantly the boy is okay. Given the full circumstances of the situation, no further authoritative actions will be aimed at the cat. That decision was made by the California Department of Natural Resources. The news was shared by the New York Post.

The boy was only identified by his first name in the article. His name is Jack and he could have died from his injuries had his mother not intervened and carried him to safety. The attack happened on January 31st. The boy is now recovering nicely from his injuries. He is fully expected to be back at full strength in the very near future.

California Department Of Natural Resources Provides Additional Details

A Twitter thread from the state agency explained the situation in more detail. A forensic laboratory confirmed the identity of the mountain lion believed to be responsible for the attack. Although the agency’s primary concern is obviously public safety. After investigating that priority, they have decided there is no need to relocate, haze, or otherwise pursue actions against the cougar. It was determined that the wild animal was simply being a wild animal. Crossing paths with a mountain lion in the wilderness is something that’s always a possibility when recreating in their habitat. It’s not really anything anyone needs to be concerned about though, as long as common sense is applied to the situation.

The California Department of Natural Resources understandably initially sought to take more drastic measures. However, they were prohibited from accessing private property where the mountain lion was believed to be located. Because of deteriorating weather conditions and the nomadic and reclusive nature of mountain lions, the mountain lion was finally permitted to go free and easy on its way.

Mountain Lions Instincts Likely Triggered By A Variety Of Factors

The boy was walking with his mother and grandfather not far from their family farm when the attack went down. The young boy ran out in front of the group and likely inadvertently triggered the observant mountain lion’s natural predatory instincts. It’s very likely that the cat was just more curious and startled than threatening or aggressive. Authorities believe immaturity likely had something to do with the cat’s behavior. That in addition to a variety of other factors and circumstances.

The family has set up a GoFundMe page to help the boy recover from the incident. The boy was treated for some minor scrapes and bruises. The injuries aren’t considered to be serious. He was released from the hospital on Wednesday.

The boy’s mother was obviously initially frightened by the attack, but more so is just proud of her son as opposed to angry at the cougar. “I am not surprised that if there was a kid who could wrestle a mountain lion and come out on top, it would be Jack,” she said.

Authorities Wish The Boy A Full Recovery After Mountain Lion Attack

Authorities had every right to be concerned about the situation. The attack is obviously something no one ever wants to see happen again. With that said, the situation could have turned out a lot worse. The boy is healthy and healing and the cat is still out in the wild living its best life. However, should the same cat be responsible for a similar attack in the future, that would be a much bigger concern that may require other solutions.

“Our coastal community has endured so much these past few weeks. Our entire agency is saddened of this news and sends many warm wishes to the child for a speedy and full recovery,” offers the San Mateo Sheriff’s Office.