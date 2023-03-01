Mountain Lions are Hunting in Backyards ‘More than Residents Realize’

The latest report from Colorado Parks & Wildlife (CPW) shines a spotlight on the peculiar hunting habits of mountain lions, and how it affects residents sharing their habitat.

“GPS collar data collected from these mountain lions is showing some interesting movement patterns,” CPW wildlife biologist Kevin Blecha begins of their Gunnison, CO area findings. Chiefly, Blecha and his team are seeing further evidence of the big cats’ vast range. Home ranges for mountain lions around Gunnison span anywhere from 10 to 15-miles in diameter.

As a result, CPW’s Gunnison Area Wildlife Manager Brandon Diamond adds that it is important for Colorado residents to remember mountain lions regularly move through surrounding communities. This means everything from sprawling rural neighborhoods to urban backyards. And they do so throughout the year.

“Mountain lions are hunting in backyards for game more than most residents realize,” Diamond stresses. “If a person finds a deer or elk in their backyard that has mysteriously died, please call your local CPW office,” he asks.

If you’re unsure if a kill could be related to a cougar, Diamond says “if it appears covered up by snow, leaves or grass” there’s a good chance it’s a big cat’s kill. “Those are all indications of a lion kill that it has cached.”

Colorado Mountain Lion Study Echoes Findings of ‘All Other Modern GPS Collar Studies’

While the study and warning within may seem focused on certain areas of Colorado, CPW’s Blecha also stresses that their findings have “been seen in all other modern GPS collar studies of mountain lions.”

If you live in cougar country, know that any yard or outdoor space is another hunting ground to them. This goes for all terrain types, too.

“While higher concentrations of mountain lion activity are being found in river and creek drainage bottoms and forested segments near big-game wintering areas, mountain lions are also successfully hunting in shorter vegetation types such as sagebrush,” Blecha adds.

In Colorado specifically, the number of cougar/human interactions continues to increase. This increase is likely due to a variety of factors such as:

​More people moving into lion habitat

increase in lion numbers and expanded range

More people using hiking and running trails in lion habitat

A greater awareness of the presence of lions

Regardless, the species is “notoriously difficult to enumerate given their cryptic nature, and so having this basic piece of information is a big step forward to better managing and conserving mountain lion populations in Colorado,” Blecha concludes. And the more we understand this species, the better we can co-habitate.

To report a mountain lion sighting in the Gunnison area, call 970-641-7888.

For more information on living with cougars from CPW’s experts, visit their website here.