Mountain Lions Are Killing a Huge Number of Wolves in Washington State

Quick – what’s the deadliest animal in the world? Okay, technically, it’s a mosquito. But let’s narrow the candidates to mammals. The cape buffalo is a strong contender, the massive bovine rumored to be responsible for killing more hunters in Africa than any other species. Then there’s the hippopotamus, whose resemblance to a harmless aquatic cow is incredibly misleading.

As you might have guessed, however, a strong argument could be made for cats. Tigers, leopards, jaguars, mountain lions, cheetahs, black-footed cats (who make a hunting attempt every 30 minutes and are ranked among the world’s most efficient predators), and even domestic cats. Each and every one is a superb killing machine, capable of capturing prey with astonishing precision.

It’s no surprise, then, that in the competition between the wolves and mountain lions of Washington, the cougars come out on top every time. The state’s cougar population is so ruthless, in fact, that the local wolves are being killed at a shocking rate.

The study began in 2017, when the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW) started the Predator-Prey project. Its mission was to “investigate the effects of wolves and their competitors on ungulate populations in managed landscapes.”

Over the years, scientists have studied the impact on mule deer, whitetail deer, and elk from wolves. And though wolves are efficient hunters themselves, scientists recently discovered that they’re falling victim to mountain lions in droves.

Scientists Shocked by Mountain Lions’ Impact on Wolf Population

In November, a local biologist made a gruesome discovery. A wolf with deep puncture wounds on its skull consistent with the bite force of a fully grown mountain lion. Unfortunately, the WDFW reported that this is a growing trend among the competing predators.

Wolves are, in fact, apex predators. Five, however, have now perished at the claws and teeth of mountain lions in the last decade. This might not seem like much, but it’s more than any other Rocky Mountain state – even if you expand the time frame to 20 years.

Unlike domestic cats, known to hunt for fun, mountain lions don’t seem to be hunting down wolves for sport. Instead, they’re in direct competition for food. “In most interactions, cougars are not so much hunting wolves as competing with them for food,” WDFW wrote in a blog post.

According to WDFW biologists, there’s little to be done about the growing conflict between predators. They will, however, continue to monitor both populations and record whatever information they can regarding the mountain lions’ impact on the state’s wolf population.

“We’re still learning what impact [this has] and how wolves interact with other species,” WDFW explained. “The hope is that what we learn from this five-year study will help not only inform decisions that are made on how to best manage each of these species in Washington, but also give us more insight into interactions that have been rare until now such as cougar attacks on wolves.”