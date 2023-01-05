Mountain Lions Reportedly Kill 15 Dogs in a Month Near Colorado Town

A town in Colorado is left in shock after mountain lions reportedly killed approximately 15 dogs in the area.

The Colorado Sun reported that the residents living in the neighborhoods around Nederland are now worried about their pets after the mountain lions attacked more than a dozen pups. One of the residents, Pam Rose told the media outlet that the incidents have sent her nerves into overdrive. This was especially after her daughter witnessed of the lions “actively stalking” her mini horse and daughter’s pony.

“I feel like it knew our patterns,” Rose explained while sharing that one of the mountain lions had even been sitting outside of tenant Sarah Bennett’s door one day. Bennett stated the animal was 25 feet away from her when she brought her dog, Bagel, out to go to the bathroom. “It knew Bagel lived there,” Rose continued. “And it was waiting to attack.”

Although Rose and Bennett were lucky, other pet owners are not able to share the same type of experience. It was revealed that a total of 23 dogs either disappeared, had been attacked, or were killed by mountain lions between April 4, 2022, and December 9, 2022. It was noted that the greatest number of reports happened between November 14th and December 9th. During those weeks, seven dogs were found dead while two had been stalked. A dog survived an attack, but another one vanished.

Colorado Parks & Wildlife Official Has a Meeting With Nederland Residents to Discuss Mountain Lions

Those living in the area speculate that it is either one, two, or a group of four or five mountain lions that are stalking pets. However, no one can actually pinpoint the exact lion or group of lions. Sam Peterson, a Colorado Parks and Wildlife official, held a meeting at the Nederland community center to discuss the incidents. Those attending were looking for a solution to the problem. However, Peterson notably was focused on the residents learning how to peacefully co-exist with the lions.

Among those who attended the meeting was Gea Franklin. The resident said that her 11-year-old Shih Tzu, Willow, disappeared during the pup’s pre-bedtime bathroom break. This was outside her Hurricane Hill home on November 30th. Although the exterior lights were on and Franklin was standing nearby, the pup vanished “in the blink of an eye.”

“We found cougar tracks near her that we chased desperately through the night for hours to no avail,” Franklin stated. “We’ve continued to search hours and acres with no sign of her. It looks like the lion, myself, and Willow were most likely in a triangle just feet apart with the lion hidden, from the snow tracks we saw.”

The residents now wonder if the agency has identified the mountain lions that are responsible for the attack. They want to know how long the agency is expecting residents to live with “neighbors” that are killing their pets.