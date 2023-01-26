Mountain Lions Snatch Dogs From Porches, Sparking Fear Among Colorado Residents

Residents of the cozy mountain town of Grand Lake, Colorado, have spent the last two months fearing for the lives of their pets amid a rise in mountain lion sightings and attacks on local dogs.

Since December 1, Routt County residents have spotted at least eight mountain lions in the area. Three of those sightings involved attacks on dogs, with two maimed and another killed, Colorado Parks and Wildlife reported in a January 25 news release.

The neighboring town of Nederland has experienced an even greater number of horrific incidents, whose residents have seen more than a dozen dogs killed by mountain lions since November.

According to CPW, all three attacks in Grand Lake occurred on or near the resident’s home. Two of the dogs, sadly, were snatched directly from their front porches by the hungry predators.

As CPW reported, the most recent attack occurred on Monday, January 23. During this incident, a dog and their owner were returning from a walk around the neighborhood, the dog bounding up the steps to be let inside.

As the dog ascended the steps, however, a mountain lion lunged, intending to make the dog its next meal. The owner was able to scare the big cat off, but not before their pet suffered severe injuries.

Following the attack, wildlife officials tracked the mountain lion back to a tree in a wooded area near the home. And while officials reserve euthanasia as a last-resort measure, officials deemed this cougar a threat to human health and safety. Because of this, they could not allow the animal to live.

Through their investigation, officials determined that the animal in question was a 1.5 to 2-year-old female and not quite mature.

Colorado Wildlife Officials’ Tips to Prevent Mountain Lion Attacks

In response to the rise in unprovoked mountain lion attacks, Colorado Wildlife officials shared a few tips to prevent such incidents in their news release.

“These are unfortunate situations,” said CPW Wildlife Manager Jeromy Huntington. “Incidents like these serve as a good reminder that we live in mountain lion country and being aware of our surroundings is important.”

As CPW explained, one of the most effective ways to prevent an attack is to avoid letting pets and children outdoors after dusk. “If you must let your pet out between dusk through dawn when mountain lions are most active, check the area and make your presence known by turning lights on and making noise before letting your pet out,” they said. “The goal is to make a mountain lion feel as uncomfortable and unwanted as possible so they will leave.”

“Closely supervise children whenever they play outdoors,” CPW continued. “Especially during dusk-to-dawn hours and teach them to be SMART if they have a close encounter with a mountain lion.”

The SMART method for children stands for Stop, Make yourself look big, Announce your presence with a loud voice, Retreat slowly, Tell an adult.

Unfortunately, even something as innocuous as placing bird feeders outdoors can eventually attract mountain lions. Though it can be tempting to do so, Colorado officials advised against feeding any wildlife, including harmless ones.

“Feeding one species will bring in the entire food chain,” CPW said. “Remove bird feeders. Birdseed will attract numerous small game and deer to your yard, which will in turn invite mountain lions.”