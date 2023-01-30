Mountaineer Loses Leg After Fall From 20,000-Foot Mountain

A mountaineer suffered severe injuries and had his leg amputated after a horrific fall from Mount Aconcagua – the highest mountain outside of Asia.

The 32-year-old British climber was rushed to the hospital after suffering a fractured skull and extreme injuries to his right leg, ultimately resulting in its amputation. At the time of the fall, he was climbing the 22,837-foot Mount Aconcagua in Argentina.

The mountaineer, who remains unnamed, reportedly fell near Condor’s Nest, the site of a high base camp, after climbing just over 20,000 feet, LBC News reported. The near-fatal fall left him unconscious and in critical condition.

Rescue crews arrived shortly after the plunge, evacuating the mountaineer by helicopter before transporting him to Hospital Central in the city of Mendoza by ambulance with a police escort to speed up the transfer. The hospital has yet to provide an update on his condition. Falls in the area, however, are quite common.

Injuries and Deaths Among Mountaineers Are Common on Mount Aconcagua

A mere three days prior to the incident, a 55-year-old French climber suffered life-threatening injuries after falling from the same spot on Mount Aconcagua. Like the British mountaineer, the Frenchman had a fractured skull and a variety of other injuries. He remained in intensive care overnight, forcing doctors to consider transferring him to a larger hospital in Buenos Aires.

Being one of the Seven Summits, the highest mountains of each of the traditional continents, altitude sickness is common on Mount Aconcagua. A tougher climb than even Kilimanjaro, Aconcagua’s towering height makes an already challenging trek even harder. This, combined with the brutally cold weather, unfortunately results in multiple casualties among mountaineers each year.

In 2015, 58-year-old climber Roger Cookson died while scaling Aconcagua with a friend and local guide. The trio was only 1,640 feet from the summit when Cookson suffered respiratory failure.

Hiker Remains Missing on Highest Mountain in Los Angeles County

Around 5,500 miles northwest of Mount Aconcagua lies Mount Baldy, a 4,000-foot summit on which at least one mountaineer remains missing. Acclaimed actor Julian Sands embarked on a hiking trip in Mount Baldy two weeks ago and never returned, sparking a massive search throughout the area.

Despite rescue crews’ best efforts, however, the actor remains lost. “As of this time, Mr. Sands has not been found and no evidence of his current location has been discovered. The search will continue, weather and ground conditions permitting,” the sheriff’s department said.

Another hiker, 75-year-old Jim Chung, went missing about a week after Julian Sands. Thankfully, however, rescue crews located him alive on Mount Baldy. The Los Angeles resident “suffered some weather-related injuries and a leg injury,” according to officials, but was able to walk to the waiting ambulance under his own power.