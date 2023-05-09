‘Much-loved’ Alaskan dispatcher killed in Denali National Park Avalanche, two climbers missing

“Our thoughts are with Eric’s family in this challenging time,” offers Denali National Park & Preserve Superintendent Brooke Merrell of Eric Walter, the park employee who died while skiing last Thursday.

“Eric was a much-loved member of the Alaska Regional Communications Center (Denali Dispatch) and was known throughout the Alaska Region for providing radio-based safety support and dispatch services for National Park Service operations across Alaska,” the park cites in their media release.

At around 1 PM on May 4, 2023, an individual reported observing a lone skier triggering an avalanche on an unnamed slope south of Jenny Creek and East of Savage River. They reported the incident to the park’s kennels staff immediately.

Tragically, these eye-witness reports point to Walter triggering the avalanche that would claim his life.

According to officials, Eric Walter was backcountry skiing on a north-facing slope when the avalanche occurred Thursday. https://t.co/iX4Tuv4CUX — AccuWeather (@accuweather) May 8, 2023

Denali rangers then dispatched to the area, where they observed an unoccupied truck at the Mile 11 pullout. A ranger would use a spotting scope to look for survivors in the area. But all the found were two skis; one vertical, one lying flat on the surface of the avalanche’s aftermath. An orange bag was also observed in the debris field.

As a result, the park’s mountaineering rangers were dispatched with the park’s contracted helicopter to search for survivors. A “quick aerial reconnaissance” of the area commenced before landing to configure a short-haul operation. Two rangers with basic life support equipment went down to the aftermath via short-haul.

Once rescuers were on the ground, it was determined that the skier had died. It wouldn’t be until later that this was identified to be Eric Walter.

“We are also incredibly grateful for the professional and compassionate response of our Talkeetna mountaineering team,” Denali adds of the emergency response.

Two climbers also missing via separate ‘small slab avalanche’ in Denali National Park & Preserve

Two individuals are also missing in the park in an avalanche following, and unrelated to, Walter’s death. Officials are currently searching for two overdue climbers:

Eli Michel, age 34 of Columbia City, IN

Nafiun Awal, age 32 of Seattle, WA

The search began May 7 in the vicinity of the Moose’s Tooth, a 10,300-foot mountain in the park’s Ruth Gorge. Both visitors were last heard from at 5 AM on Friday, May 5 after checking in with a friend via an InReach satellite communication device. Moose’s Tooth is their last known locaton.

In their check-in, Michel and Awal would cite their intent to climb the West Ridge route of the Moose’s Tooth. “Concerned when the two climbers did not check in again, the reporting party contacted Denali National Park mountaineering rangers in Talkeetna on Sunday morning. An initial search of the area found the team’s unattended tent, as well as ski tracks heading to the base of the route,” Denali National Park & Preserve cites in their May 8 media release.

“At that point, rangers located the team’s cache of skis where they had switched to crampons for the ascent. Boot tracks then continue high on the West Ridge into a recent small slab avalanche,” the park continues.

No other tracks would surface past this avalanche.

Aerial search operations continue today in the runout zone for Michel and Awal. Crevasse danger and overhead hazard of further avalanche will limit ground search.

Last year, three climbers would die in a month’s time in Denali National Park & Preserve.

This story is developing.