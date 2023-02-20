Multiple Casualties After 6.3-magnitude Earthquake Hits Syria-Turkey Border Just Two Weeks After Massive Tremors

Two weeks after two devastating earthquakes hit Turkey and Syria, a 6.3 magnitude quake struck the same area on Monday. The tremor killed at least three people and injured hundreds of others. Before, the two earthquakes killed tens of thousands of residents in Turkey and Syria.

According to Turkey’s Disaster and Emergency Management Agency (AFAD), the quake hit Turkey’s southern Hatay province near the Syrian border.

Turkish Interior Minister Süleyman Soylu said that the tremor’s epicenter was reportedly in the province’s Defne district, noting that there have been 26 aftershocks since the quake.

As of now, Monday’s death toll stands at three, and 213 people were injured. At this time, rescue officials are still searching several buildings for people.

Officials have reported that more than 130 people are injured in northwest Syria. In addition, the tremor also prompted the collapse of several buildings that were already damaged by the previous earthquake.

Residents terrified following another disastrous earthquake: ‘We don’t know what will happen till tomorrow’

“Our teams are working to take the injured to hospitals, inspect the affected villages and towns, and remove rubble to open the roads for the ambulances,” officials said.

The United States Geological Survey (USGS) first reported a magnitude of 6.4 before reclassifying it as a 6.3 magnitude quake.

Now, officials are urging people to keep a safe distance from buildings. Earlier Monday, Turkish Vice President Fuat Oktay asked the public “not to enter the damaged buildings, especially to take their belongings.”

The mayor of Samandag, near where the tremor struck, said some buildings had collapsed, and many residents were panicking afterward.

Sadly, the most recent earthquake follows a catastrophic earthquake with a magnitude of 7.8 that hit on February 6. It took the lives of more than 46,000 people in Turkey and Syria.

Families affected by the earthquakes told news outlets that Monday’s tremors terrified them.

“We went back to our house and this shock happened again and we went out… may God help us,” said Zahir, who lives in Turkey’s Hatay province.

He added: “We don’t know what to do today – today we will stay in the car and in the tent. We don’t know what will happen till tomorrow.”

The day before the most recent quake, Turkey’s disaster management authority announced it had stopped rescue operations as experts say the chances of survival for those trapped in the rubble this far into the disaster are dismal.

However, some rescue and recovery efforts remain in the provinces of Kahramanmaraş and Hatay. For instance, rescuers saved a couple and their child on Saturday in Hatay, nearly 300 hours after the earthquake.