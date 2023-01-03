Multiple Earthquakes Rattle Residents of Northern Utah

Residents in the northern area of Utah faced an unusual concern early this week as a series of earthquakes shook the area. The events were recorded to have occurred first on Monday morning, January 2. The most recently measured earthquake hit on Tuesday morning, January 3.

Three Earthquakes Are Recorded In Northern Utah On Monday And Tuesday Mornings

While much of the country is facing some major winter weather events, Utah residents are reporting a series of small earthquakes over the last few days. According to reports, residents in Cache county Utah felt the tremors that shook the area on Monday and Tuesday. In total, three earthquakes have been recorded measuring at magnitude 2.5. Officials note that all three of these small earthquake events happened near Benson Utah. This area sits less than ten miles west of Logan.

The first of the three earthquakes woke many Utah residents up Monday morning. This event hit the area just minutes past 6:30 am. This initial quake had a magnitude of 2.6, officials note. According to reports for the United States Geological Survey, 58 people reported feeling the earthquakes.

The Second Quake Hit More Than 12 Hours After The Initial Event

The first earthquake shook the ground in the northern part of Utah in the early morning hours. However, residents didn’t feel any more quakes for over 12 hours. However, the events weren’t over yet as a second quake measuring at magnitude 2.9 hit the same area just before 11 pm that evening. Officials report that as many as 100 people reported feeling this larger quake. It was this earthquake that was the largest of the three, experts add.

The final earthquake was reported in the area as of this morning, Tuesday, January 3. This one occurred at 2:36 a.m. reports the United States Geological Survey. So far, 18 residents are reporting feeling the ground move in this event. This quake registered at magnitude 2.7.

Experts Note These Smaller Events Are A “Helpful Reminder”

According to Tony Lowry who serves as an associate professor at Utah State University these smaller quakes are a helpful reminder of what could come in the future. In fact, Lowry says, the mountains surrounding the valley in northern Utah are a constant reminder of the earthquake potential in the area.

“Those are there because we’ve had magnitude seven earthquakes that have moved them up a yard at a time over millions of years,” Lowry explains.

“There have been magnitude seven plus earthquakes that have occurred in the last five or six thousand years on both sides of the valley,” the professor adds. However, Lowry adds, a big quake measuring a magnitude of seven is not likely to happen “at any time within the lifetime of anybody alive right now.”