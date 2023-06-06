Multiple houseboats catch fire in Glen Canyon, National Park Service Investigating

In a bizarre incident, multiple houseboats caught fire while docked at Wahweap Marina in Glen Canyon National Recreation Area‘s Lake Powell.

The fires broke out on Friday, June 2 at 1:23 PM. At this time, National Park Service (NPS) officials received report of a vessel fire at the marina, which rests on Lake Powell near Page, Arizona.

As Glen Canyon cites in their media release late Monday, the first vessel to catch fire was moored on B dock near the Latitude 37 Restaurant. NPS officials say the fire began on a single vessel before spreading to several others.

“One of the vessels that was on fire was pushed out of its boat slip and into the marina and was stopped by the breakwater which then caught fire,” Glen Canyon details.

Thankfully, no fatalities or severe injuries would result. Two people were evaluated on site for smoke inhalation by Kane County EMS personnel and released, however.

Park officials are currently assessing damage to Wahweap and its docks, and caution visitors against using the area at this time.

“Due to fire damage at the Wahweap Marina, please use extreme caution in the area. Impacted areas are closed to public access. Staff are assessing which sections of the dock were not compromised by the fire and will advise when boat slips are cleared for safe harbor,” the park adds.

Wahweap Marina houseboat Fire, Glen Canyon National Recreation area. June 2, 2023. (Photo credit: NPS media release)

All areas with fire damage are closed to the public until cleared by fire investigators. The incident is currently under investigation by the National Park Service. No further information is available at this time.

First responders arrived on scene from the National Park Service, Big Water Fire Department, Page Fire Department, Coconino County Sheriff’s Office, Kane County Emergency Medical Services (EMS), Arizona Game and Fish Department, and Arizona Department of Public Safety.

Glen Canyon asking for public help in houseboat fire investigation

If you or anyone you know where in Glen Canyon National Recreation Area and were able to capture photos or video, NPS and allied investigators would like to see them. To submit photos or videos, upload them to NPS’ portal here.

The park also warns that multiple Lake Powell launch ramps are off limits due to low water and severe drought.

“Since 2001, declining water levels due to climate change and 20 years of drought have reshaped Lake Powell’s shoreline. Today we are experiencing low lake levels and their effects on boat ramp access points, on-lake facilities, and the landscape,” Glen Canyon explains on their website.

Significant changes to the shoreline will affect usability of boat launch ramps throughout the year, especially in warmer months. We ask visitors to plan ahead and prepare for longer lines, limited parking and congestion at boat ramps and docks. To relieve launch ramp congestion, please ready your boat at a nearby parking lot before driving to launch ramps. View the current status of your preferred launch destination before heading to the lake.

On Lake Powell, boaters should be aware that as water levels drop, channels may narrow leading to increased boat congestion. Boaters should exercise caution in all areas of Lake Powell. Availability of restrooms, floating walkways, pump out, fuel and convenient stations may vary. View the current status of on-lake facilities.

Ahead of visiting the NPS recreation area, please view their boating safety. This way, you can “make every trip to Lake Powell a safe and enjoyable one.”

For more information on the park’s drought over the last few years, see our previous Glen Canyon coverage here.