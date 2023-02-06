This Muskie Out Of Green Bay Weighs A Whopping 60 Pounds

A Wisconsin man hooked the fish of a lifetime while fishing Sturgeon Bay back on December, 7th, 2022. The fish hit a Bull Dawg lure by Musky Innovations in about 20 feet of water. Winter conditions were milder than usual, so Ron Hedsand hit the water to see if he could catch some smallmouth bass or a big muskie. His buddy John Vieau joined him on the fishing trip. The two have been fishing together for 12 years, but the monster muskie they caught was the biggest fish they had ever reeled in. Outdoor News recently shared their story.

“Although we catch many different kinds of fish, Ron is a diehard muskie fisherman,” Vieau said. “Always has a good attitude and confidence.” The two were slowly working their rubber baits slow and deep in a jigging pattern called a figure 8, a popular muskie fishing tactic.

They knew the fish was something special as soon as they hooked into it. “As I was casting I saw Ron’s rod bend,” Vieau said. “Ron said, ‘How can I be snagged?’ which turned into, ‘Get the net!’ once he felt the big head shakes. I got it in the net, and told Ron to relax and catch his breath,” Vieau said. “I quickly removed the hooks from the fish and the net. Then I got my phone, the measuring stick, and measuring tape ready before lifting the fish out of the net.”

The big, thick muskie measured out to 55 inches with an absolutely robust girth of 29.5 inches. The fish was not weighed on a scale, but a common formula used to equate its length measurements into weight determined it likely tipped the scales at around 60 pounds.

16-Year-Old Catches Absolute Monster For His First Muskie

Some people fish their entire lives and never catch a fish this big. For other people, the stars align and beginners’ luck sets them up with a bucket list accomplishment on their first fishing trip. 16-year-old Ryan Knutson was fishing on Lake Millie Lacs in Minnesota. He was fishing with his dad, a brother, and their guide. They were targeting muskie, one of the most difficult freshwater fish to catch. Muskie fishing is all about the trophy quality of one big fish, not the quantity of fish caught.

Knutson already had two big muskies break his line off earlier in the day and was starting to get frustrated. Then his guide spied a massive muskie lurking under the water near their boat.

“This was his first time setting into a fish like that,” the guide said. “I grabbed the net, and I put the rod up over my back, standing in front of him, so the rod tip would stay high and we could keep the fish up on top of the water where I could get the net on it right away. Ryan was in shock, and I was like, ‘Dude, this is the fish. This is the one,” his guide said. “This is a fish of many lifetimes. Guys spend their whole lives trying to catch a fish this size, and you did it in one day.”