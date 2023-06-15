‘Mutual of Omaha’s Wild Kingdom’ making historic return to NBC with ‘Protecting the Wild’

Hear it on Outsider first: Sixty years after its original debut on NBC, Mutual of Omaha’s Wild Kingdom is returning to the network with ‘Protecting the Wild’ for more iconic wildlife adventures.

I’m thrilled to share this news, as the latest iteration of Wild Kingdom, Protecting the Wild, was a phenomenal return of the series after a decade long absence from television. Streaming on RFD-TV, Protecting the Wild also returned veteran host Peter Gros to audiences, and the results speak for themselves, as NBC has picked up the historic program for an “original new series” of the same name.

“Sixty years after its original debut on broadcast TV, the groundbreaking wildlife show Mutual of Omaha’s Wild Kingdom will return to NBC this fall with an original new series produced by Hearst Media Production Group (HMPG) in an exclusive partnership with Mutual of Omaha,” the show reveals early to Outsider.

‘Mutual of Omaha’s Wild Kingdom Protecting the Wild’ premieres Saturday, October 7 on NBC’s ‘The More You Know’ programming block

“With its premiere in 1963, Wild Kingdom pioneered the nature adventure genre, setting the standard for today’s wildlife programming,” offers Jennifer Wulf, vice president, brand marketing for Mutual of Omaha. “Through our partnership with HMPG, we are excited to remain at the forefront of compelling wildlife conservation efforts and success stories.”

In kind, Mutual of Omaha’s Wild Kingdom Protecting the Wild premieres Saturday, October 7 during NBC’s “The More You Know” programming block, marking an historic return of Wild Kingdom to the network after more than 30 years.

The iconic program will also be available on NBC.com and NBC VOD for those who hope to watch online.

“This is a well-known, enduring franchise that’s literally part of television history,” adds Frank

Biancuzzo, HMPG president. “Together with Mutual of Omaha and NBC, we’re looking forward to

creating new and memorable wildlife adventures.”

Meet Your Hosts: Veteran Peter Gros returns alongside exciting addition Dr. Raw Wynn-Grant

Mutual of Omaha’s Wild Kingdom returning to NBC with veteran host Peter Gros (left) and Dr. Rae Wynn-Grant, wildlife ecologist (right). (Photos provided by Mutual of Omaha’s Wild Kingdom to Outsider)

Wild Kingdom‘s NBC return will be hosted by veteran wildlife expert and former host of the original Wild Kingdom series, Peter Gros. Gros, a truly lovely man and field expert, has more than 30 years of experience with wildlife and endangered species. He first appeared on Wild Kingdom in 1985 as cohost with Jim Fowler, who succeeded legendary zoologist and show founder Marlin Perkins.

Now, he’ll be joined by exciting addition Dr. Rae Wynn-Grant. Grant is a National Geographic Explorer, wildlife ecologist and research faculty member at the University of California – Santa Barbara. Talk about credentials!

We’ll have more from both hosts for you soon. As for production partner Hearst Media Production Group, they’re an equally exciting addition. HMPG is a leader in the wildlife programming genre, including other iconic shows like:

Wildlife Nation, hosted by fellow icon Jeff Corwin

Earth Odyssey, hosted by Dylan Dreyer

Wild Child, hosted by Sheinelle Jones

Oh Baby!, hosted by Janai Norman

HMPG’s growing library of digital offerings also include The Jack Hanna Channel on

leading streaming platforms. They’ve also won 86 national Telly Awards and are a Telly Company of the Year. This includes recognition as a standout for equity and inclusion programming.

In shot, Wild Kingdom is in excellent hands.

A big, heartfelt congratulations to our friend Peter Gros. And a hearty welcome to Dr. Rae, who we can’t wait to see more from.

Outsider will have more details as they’re available. What an excellent time to be a wildlife enthusiast!

You can watch the current season of Wild Kingdom on their website and RFD-TV now.