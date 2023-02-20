Mysterious ‘Boom’ Heard in Texas Confirmed to Be Half-Ton Meteor Exploding Above Earth

Residents of south Texas were left shaken Wednesday when a deafening boom shook the Earth around them, rattling homes across the area as a half-ton meteor exploded in the sky.

The space rock hurtled through the air above McAllen, Texas, around 6 pm Wednesday, right around the time that 911 dispatchers in the area received dozens of panicked phone calls from residents citing “explosions” near their homes.

The boom caused such a commotion that Hidalgo County Sheriff Eddie Guerra gave a news conference on the matter. In it, he assured residents that neither an earthquake nor aliens nor any other hostile being had struck the state. Instead, it was a meteor, reportedly spotted by two pilots flying near Houston as it sped through the sky.

“Obviously with all these [UFO] incidents close, you can imagine what our constituents’ and our citizens’ fears were,” Guerra said.

As the meteor broke through Earth’s atmosphere, it created a fireball bright enough to catch the attention of the National Weather Service. The Brownsville office quickly shared news of a “possible meteorite” on Twitter, but awaited official confirmation from NASA.

Through their subsequent investigation, NASA confirmed that a meteor had, in fact, exploded above Texas. The giant space rock broke apart as it fell through the atmosphere before much smaller pieces landed near McAllen.

“NASA experts believe the object was a meteoroid about two feet in diameter weighing about 1,000 pounds,” the agency said in a statement. “The angle and speed of entry, along with signatures in weather radar imagery, are consistent with other naturally occurring meteorite falls.”

Scientists added that, because meteorites break into small pieces upon hitting the atmosphere, they generally don’t pose a threat to the public.

While the original space rock weighed upwards of 1,000 pounds, the chunks that “did reach the ground from this event” were far smaller. Meteors also cool rapidly, so even though they often catch fire when crossing the atmosphere, they’re cool to the touch by the time they reach Earth.

Because the meteor fragments are so small, collecting them will be a tougher task for scientists than it seems. That said, collecting and analyzing such fragments is a must. Meteor fragments help NASA and other space agencies to enhance our understanding of the origin and evolution of the Solar System.

As with any near-Earth object, this meteor also serves as a reminder to increase our understanding and protection of the planet. At just two feet in diameter, this particular meteor was too small to cause any damage. That doesn’t mean, however, that far larger, more deadly space rocks aren’t barreling through the Solar System every day.