Mystery Surrounding North Carolina’s Wild Coastal Horses Finally Solved

A mystery surrounding North Carolina’s coastal wild horses has been solved after careful observation on the Outer Banks. For months on end, the horses are known to mysteriously disappear into the maritime forest on the Outer Banks. This raised questions about what they could be doing during that time. However, after close observation from The Corolla Wild Horse Fund (a nonprofit organization tasked with watching over a herd of 100 horses at the northernmost point of the Outer Banks), we finally have answers.

According to a Facebook report from the organization on Wednesday, this time of year the wild horses spend 89% of their day fattening up for winter. As one might expect, they defecate 1.5% of the time and are seen traveling 10.5% and resting 12%.

In addition to what was previously mentioned, the organization also discovered that horses breed and roll 0.3% of the time, as well as nurse, neigh and scratch 0.2%. They require 15000-30000 calories per day, nourishing themselves primarily “on what grows naturally in their habitat.”

The Corolla Wild Horse Fund stressed that none of those calories were coming from them. “We do not provide any supplemental feed to the wild horses,” they wrote on Facebook. Some fellow horse enthusiasts had comical responses to the group’s post. “30,000 calories over a 16-hour period,” a follower wrote.“My God! I know what I was in my previous life!”

The wild coastal horses’ Origins are still debated

“Resting and eating are my favorite winter activities as well!” another user joked. The wild horses’ endurance astonished others. “Only 3 hours rest!!!” one follower commented. The study’s purpose was also explained by Corolla Wild Horse Fund leaders. “As our staff are out monitoring the horses every day. They’re recording information that helps us better understand how the horses interact with each other and utilize (and survive!) their environment,” they wrote on Facebook. “We take notes on location, weather, behavior, and more.”

The wild coastal horses are said to be survivors of Spanish shipwrecks near North Carolina, according to an article in Southern Living. Several ships often took part in transatlantic trade and came close to the Outer Banks. However, many were caught off guard by the hidden shoals and shallow waters. This region became known as the Graveyard of the Atlantic because of all the wrecks. Up to eight Spanish shipwrecks have been found dating back to the mid-1500s. If any horses were on board, they could’ve swum ashore.

Although it’s more likely, horses may be the descendants of Spanish mustangs that were left behind by settlers long ago. Two well-known explorers from different times—a Spaniard named Lucas Vasquez de Allyon and an Englishman named Richard Greenville— both have documented records of being in the area with livestock. Allyon was trying to establish residency along the coastline but because Spaniards kept intruding, they resulted in confrontations with local Native Americans. There are also written accounts saying how settlers were forced to leave quickly and abandoned their horses.