NASA Catches Monstrous Black Hole Devouring a Star

NASA astronomers recently witnessed a massive black hole devour a star in great detail. And now they may soon be able to answer many questions surrounding the physics of the elaborate process.

The event took place in a galaxy some 250 million light years away from Earth. And it gave scientists an incredible glimpse at how black holes consume celestial bodies. As the star pulled into the abyss, there was a considerable increase in X-ray light. As a result, an extraordinarily hot plasma called a “corona” formed as the star’s material sucked into the black hole.

This type of star destruction is called a tidal disruption event (TDE), and this specific occurrence, called AT2021ehb, involved a black hole with a mass 10 million times greater than the sun’s.

AT2021ehb is the fifth closest TDE observed to date. And it gave astronomers the most detailed view of corona creation ever. To make it even more exciting, the clouds of plasma didn’t come with jets of gas, which has never been witnessed.

This Black Hole TDE Only Lasted 100 Days From Start to Finish

NASA believes the event could give them a deeper understanding of the physics involved in the “accretion” process. Put simply, accretion is what happens to star materials just before they’re devoured.

“Tidal disruption events are a sort of cosmic laboratory,” Suvi Gezari, a study co-author and astronomer at the Space Telescope Science Institute in Baltimore, Maryland, said in a statement. “They’re our window into the real-time feeding of a massive black hole lurking in the center of a galaxy.”

Gravity pulls one side of a star with greater force than the other during a TDE. That causes a tidal force that “spaghettifies” the orb. What’s left is a long stream of hot gas.

That gas then slams against itself and twists around the central black hole. The impact makes shockwaves and gas outflows that generate a wide range of light wavelengths. The material eventually settles into a flat structure called an accretion disc. And it swirls as the black hole consumes it.

Sometimes, black holes slowly eat accretion discs that stretch for billions of miles. Those massive meals can take years or millennia to form, and they can emit so much light that they shine brighter than their surrounding galaxies.

More violent TDEs, such as AT2021ehb, happen quickly. The highlighted event only took 100 days from start to finish.

Scientists Have Never Observed a TDE Similar to AT2021ehb

Longer events play out too slowly for astronomers to log significant findings. So NASA is excited to use AT2021ehb to help determine how black hole gravity manipulates celestial materials to create such powerful emissions.

“We’ve never seen a [TDE] with X-ray emission like this without a jet present, and that’s really spectacular because it means we can potentially disentangle what causes jets and what causes coronae,” Califonia Institute of Technology graduate student and lead author Yuhan Yao, shared. “Our observations of AT2021ehb are in agreement with the idea that magnetic fields have something to do with how the corona forms, and we want to know what’s causing that magnetic field to get so strong.”