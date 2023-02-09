NASA Curiosity Rover Discovers Evidence of Lakes on Mars

While roaming the barren wasteland that is the Martian surface, NASA‘s Curiosity rover came across an unexpected discovery – rock textures indicating lakes once rippled serenely among the endless sea of red dust. Perhaps the most interesting part of all, however, is that the remnants of ancient water were found in an area expected to be dry.

“This is the best evidence of water and waves that we’ve seen in the entire mission,” Ashwin Vasavada, Curiosity’s project scientist at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Southern California, said in a statement.

The little Curiosity rover, which has tirelessly explored the surface of Mars for over a decade, recently sent earthbound scientists jaw-dropping photos of rippled patterns on the surface of rocks. This indicates that a shallow lake once created gentle waves across the area, likely billions of years ago.

Though this didn’t mark Curiosity’s first discovery of ancient lakes, it was the strongest evidence thus far. The rippled rocks were particularly surprising to NASA, as they suggest lakes survived far longer than previously thought. “We climbed through thousands of feet of lake deposits and never saw evidence like this,” Vasavada said. “And now we found it in a place we expected to be dry.”

NASA Curiosity Rover Studies Martian Mountain to Learn About Mars’ History

The Curiosity rover discovered these rippled rocks on Mount Sharp, a 3-mile-tall mountain within Gale Crater. The mountain is made up of layers, with the oldest at the bottom and the youngest at the top, giving Curiosity (and scientists back on Earth) a look back in the Martian timeline.

This allows scientists to “study how Mars evolved from a planet that was more Earth-like in its ancient past, with a warmer climate and plentiful water, to the freezing desert it is today.”

After ascending about half a mile above the base of Mount Sharp, Curiosity discovered the unprecedented evidence of water in the “Marker Band” – a thin layer of dark rock that stands out from the rest of the mountain.

Unfortunately, this rock layer is so tough that the rover hasn’t been able to drill through it, despite repeated attempts. Scientists are currently hard at work looking for an area soft enough to offer a sample.

According to NASA, the Curiosity rover also spotted debris in a valley that washed down Mount Sharp during wet landslides. “This landslide debris is probably the most recent evidence of water that we’ll ever see,” Vasavada said. “It will allow us to study layers higher up on Mount Sharp that we can’t reach.”

While the Curiosity rover is busy searching for signs of water, Perseverance, its companion, is looking for signs of past microbial life. Perseverance is currently collecting 30 rock and soil samples in sealed tubes. These samples will arrive back on Earth sometime in the 2030s for lab analysis.