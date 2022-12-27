NASA Devises Bizarre Plan to Use Paragliders to ‘Ferry’ Space Tech Back to Earth

Rapidly advancing technology has allowed us to explore outer space in ways previously unimaginable. However, with that growing accessibility to outer space comes a significant increase in debris. Current estimates are that hundreds of thousands of pieces of debris, large and small, litter the atmosphere around the planet. In an effort to clear away the debris, NASA has devised a bizarre plan to utilize paragliders to “ferry” space junk back to Earth.

Space.com reports scientists working with a company called Outpost Technologies have already successfully completed a trial run of this plan. Previously, an Outpost paraglider safely touched down after descending 12 miles twice from Earth’s stratosphere. This represents the first step in the company’s efforts to begin removing space junk from our atmosphere.

Per the news outlet, the tests began in April 2022. NASA and the company behind the tests aims to return most space debris to Earth for examination or reflight. Primary goals include plucking satellites low on fuel from the atmosphere and aiding in the removal of old experiments from the International Space Station.

Either way, both industries require serious help. Non-functioning satellites present a serious problem in connection with weather forecasting and telecommunications. Aboard the ISS, old experiments and projects have overwhelmed its occupants. Cargo ships are currently unable to clear the leftover tech and debris fast enough.

Now though, with Outpost awarded an early-stage contract by NASA earlier this month, the company’s CEO Jason Dunn is hoping to, essentially, put an end to space debris overall.

NASA and Outpost Charting a ‘Better Path’ for Space Exploration

Speaking about his company’s work with NASA, Dunn revealed the origins of his space debris ferry.

“As I got more involved in the space industry and my career, a few things were nagging me,” he began. “So much effort, so much money was being put into getting things off the planet, and hardly any effort in getting things back to the planet.”

This is significant if you consider that most technology sent to outer space is part of “single mission” projects. This means debris is constantly being sent into orbit as experts aboard the ISS clear space for new endeavors.

Dunn added, “I’m a huge believer in the idea of millions of people living and working in space one day and we, frankly, aren’t going to have that happen if we don’t chart a better path.”

Fortunately, even though the ISS is scheduled to crash into the Pacific Ocean sometime in 2030, Dunn said his company’s space ferry project should be complete long before then. That means he and NASA will be able to spend a significant amount of time ferrying debris home from the ISS. This will aid in further advancements aboard the station before its impending crash landing.

Outpost’s endeavors are noteworthy for another reason. The working plan aims to help NASA ferry debris back to Earth without the technology burning up. Whenever Outpost puts its plan into action, a small spacecraft will guide discarded satellites through the atmosphere using a paraglider. It will then travel at subsonic speeds back toward Earth, preventing the debris from burning up and allowing for further examination and reactivation.