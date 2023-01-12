NASA Discovers ‘Exceptionally Rare’ Stars Following 7-Year Eclipse

For years, NASA scientists and other astronomers have been stumped by an unusually brightening star in the distant universe. A recent observation, however, finally shed light on the strange star. As it turns out, the phenomenon was the result of a “seven-year photobomb.”

Rather than a single entity, astronomers believe the mysterious blinking star is actually a rare binary system. In it are two stars, one of which blotted out the other in a staggering seven-year eclipse.

“We believe that this star is part of an exceptionally rare type of binary system, between a large, puffy older star — Gaia17bpp — and a small companion star that is surrounded by an expansive disk of dusty material,” Anastasios “Andy” Tzanidakis, an astrophysicist at the University of Washington, said in a news release.

“Based on our analysis, these two stars orbit each other over an exceptionally long period of time — as much as 1,000 years. So, catching this bright star being eclipsed by its dusty companion is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.”

NASA, Other Space Agencies Join Forces to Identify Rare Binary Star System

The Gaia spacecraft began observing the twinkling star back in 2014. Then, using observations of the star from ESA, NASA, the Pan-STARRS1 telescope in Hawaii, and the Zwicky Transient Facility in California, they began to unravel the mystery.

While comparing the various images of the star, Gaia17bpp, researchers discovered that the star’s brightness suddenly dimmed in 2012 and remained that way until 2019.

Through an incredible stroke of luck, astronomers just happened to observe the star at the end of a 7-year eclipse. No other stars in the area exhibited the extreme dimming of Gaia17bpp. “Over 66 years of observational history, we found no other signs of significant dimming in this star,” Tzanidakis said.

“Based on the data currently available, this star appears to have a slow-moving companion surrounded by a large disk of material. If that material were in the solar system, it would extend from the sun to Earth’s orbit, or farther.”

The Faraway Star Won’t Experience Another Eclipse for Centuries

Interestingly, Gaia17bpp isn’t the only binary star system occasionally resulting in dimming behavior. It is, however, unique in that the star and its companion are so far away from each other that an eclipse won’t occur again for hundreds of years. For comparison, Epsilon Aurigae, another binary system, experiences an eclipse two out of every 27 years by a monstrous companion.

“This was a serendipitous discovery,” Tzanidakis said. “If we had been a few years off, we would’ve missed it. It also indicates that these types of binaries might be much more common. If so, we need to come up with theories about how this type of pairing even arose. It’s definitely an oddity, but it might be much more common than anyone has appreciated.”