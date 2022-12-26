NASA to Launch Mission to Find Water on the Moon

50 years after the last Apollo mission and NASA is going back to the Moon. The Artemis mission is on track after a successful splashdown earlier in December. Now a multidisciplinary team is gearing up to try and find water on the Moon.

The team is at the Open University in Milton Keynes, England, and the goal is to hopefully extract water from lunar rock. Professor Mahesh Anand is leading the team and envisions humans eventually living on the Moon in research stations. First order of business, though: finding or making water in order to sustain life.

“It’s our nearest planetary neighbor, it’s something you can see whenever there is a clear sky,” said Anand of the Moon. “For me, there is nothing better than to reach out to our nearest neighbor and find out what secrets it holds. And it turns out that the moon has many, many secrets, many of which can tell us about the history of our own Earth.”

For Anand, the farthest side of the Moon, which has hardly been studied, is “one of science’s greatest mysteries.” For more than a decade, Anand has studied rocks and dust–called regolith–collected from the first Apollo missions. His team discovered that Moon rock has a high oxygen content, disproving previous theories that the Moon had no water. With oxygen-rich rocks, water can be created by adding hydrogen and heating the soil to jumpstart a reaction.

Satellite data has shown water ice at the Moon’s poles. The team at the Open University is working out how to study and extract this ice.

University Team Partners With NASA to Study Water On the Moon

Professor Anand and his colleagues designed an instrument that will go up into space with the Artemis II mission, scheduled for 2024. The device is called an exospheric mass spectrometer. It will drill into the lunar rock, and withdraw and analyze the water found there.

According to a report from The Guardian, it costs $1 million to bring a little over 2 pounds (1 kilogram) of any substance into space. So, in comparison, extracting water from the lunar rock is much more cost-effective in the long run.

“If we can find resources to live on land, we reduce the size of backpack we take with us,” said Simeon Barber, who is the lead researcher on the instrument’s development. “Before we send humans [to the Moon], we need to understand the environment, paving the way for developing technological infrastructure.”

Professor Anand is also looking to create research that is more sustainable. He is hoping that scientists researching other planets learn from mistakes we’ve made on Earth. Anand’s work includes using microwaves to melt Moon dust and creating equipment using 3D printers.