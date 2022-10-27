NASA Officials Hope Recent UFO Sightings Are ‘Not an Adversary’

Following a recent uptick in UFO sightings, NASA has officially launched its Unidentified Aerial Phenomena (UAP) study. And officials are hoping that the team running the study won’t find that our possible visitors are adversaries.

The administration’s chief, Bill Nelson, recently admitted that NASA has acknowledged hundreds of UFO sightings recently. The reports came from both military and civilian pilots. And while none of these unexplained encounters have proven dangerous, he can’t say that they were necessarily friendly.

“I’ve talked to those pilots and they know they saw something, and their radars locked on to it. And they don’t know what it is. And we don’t know what it is,” he said during a live-streamed interview with the University of Virginia in 2021. “We hope it’s not an adversary here on Earth that has that kind of technology. But it’s something… Who am I to say planet Earth is the only location of a life form that is civilized and organized like ours?”

The Pentagon briefed Congress on several of those sightings in May. The military has since only been able to explain one of them.

And though Nelson was referring to encounters prior to 2021, there have been several more since. Over the past two months, there has been an influx of UFO sightings over the Pacific Ocean that has people asking questions.

A NASA Team Will Begin Analyzing UFO Sightings This Week

Hopefully, NASA UAP team will be able to answer some of those questions. That team consists of 16 top scholars and scientists. In all, there are two aviation specialists, two astrophysicists, and two policy specialists involved. There is also a science journalist, oceanographer, AI startup founder, planetary scientist, former NASA astronaut, space infrastructure consultant, telescope scientist, electrical, computer engineer, and physicist.

Starting this week, the specialists will begin laying the framework for a project that NASA and other agencies hope to continue running for decades to come. While doing so, they will analyze unclassified data from government entities, private enterprises, and civilians.

The study will coincide with the administration’s aircraft safety project because UAPs affect air safety and national security.

“Exploring the unknown in space and the atmosphere is at the heart of who we are at NASA,” Thomas Zurbuchen, associate administrator of the Science Mission Directorate at NASA Headquarters, said. “Understanding the data we have surrounding unidentified aerial phenomena is critical to helping us draw scientific conclusions about what is happening in our skies. Data is the language of scientists and makes the unexplainable, explainable.”