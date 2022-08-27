NASA Reports Five Asteroids Will Approach Earth Over the Next Few Days

Recently, NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL) published a report that stated five asteroids will approach the Earth this weekend as well as Monday. The JPL is a research development lab at the California Institute of Technology.

The NASA lab discovered extraterrestrial objects via the Asteroid Watch dashboard. According to the report, the asteroids fall under the category of near-Earth objects (NEO) that are not “potentially hazardous,” meaning we can admire the passing objects without fear of where they’ll land.

Already, asteroid 2022 QP4 zoomed past Earth early this morning at 15,534 mph at a close distance of 869,000 miles. The asteroid was 40 feet in diameter, roughly the size of the boss. NASA reported that this rock will reach Mars on December 31, 2022.

There’s also asteroid 2022 QQ4 which is much larger than the former. This one is 110 feet in diameter and will approach the Earth at a distance of 3,690,000 miles on August 27. The JPL clocked in this puppy at 15,534 mph. And, even more interestingly, asteroid 2022 QQ4 will return to the Earth in August of 2131.

Three Asteroids Will Approach Earth in Next Three Days

Tomorrow, on August 28, asteroid 2022 QP3 will approach the Earth from a distance of 3,420,000 miles. Similar to QQ4, this asteroid is about the size of a large airplane at 100 feet in diameter.

Next on the five-asteroid forecast is asteroid 2022 QX4 which is the largest of the group yet. Clocking in at 140 feet, NASA still considers this rock to be the size of a large airplane… but one that’s flying through space at 18,000 mph. Asteroid 2022 QX4 will approach the Earth on Monday, August 29 at a distance of over 1,140,000 miles. This one will also return in September 2026.

The final of the next five asteroids is asteroid 2017 BU which is another 100-footer. Like QX4, this one will approach the Earth on August 29. Although, it will be a little further out, traveling at a distance of 3,760,000 miles and a speed of 15,500 mph.

NASA Releases Audio Clip From Black Hole

The upcoming asteroids aren’t the only interesting update from NASA. Recently, an audio clip from a black hole has surfaced and the results are… chilling.

The fact that we’re able to retrieve audio from a black hole is mind-blowing enough. But the sounds that escape from the interstellar phenomenon are something out of a sci-fi film – and perhaps a nightmare.

Take a listen.

In fact, a Resident Evil star even said the audio sounded like it was straight out of a horror film.

“That scene in the movie when someone accidentally stumbles upon some sort of satanic cult in the middle of the woods,” actress Elizabeth Bowen wrote on Twitter in response to the clip.