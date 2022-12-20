NASA Reveals Location of the Coldest Place on Earth

Did you know that indigenous groups such as the Inuits of the Canadian arctic live in temperatures plummeting to -60 degrees Fahrenheit in winter? To put that into perspective, human tissue freezes at around 31 degrees Fahrenheit without the proper clothing.

To withstand these temperatures, they wear two layers of animal hide and fur, the first layer of fur facing toward their skin and the second facing the elements. But even that likely wouldn’t be enough to fend off frostbite in the coldest place on Earth.

Located by NASA satellites, the coldest place on Earth was found atop a mountain ridge on the East Antarctic Plateau. According to data gathered by NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center, the plateau registered at a bitter 135.8 degrees Fahrenheit below zero. For comparison, frostbite can occur within two minutes of exposure to temperatures of minus 95 degrees F.

Looking for a cold place far from others this holiday season? 🥶



The coldest place we’ve found on Earth (with the help of @NASAEarth satellites) is a high ridge on the East Antarctic Plateau. On a clear winter night, temperatures can drop to 135 degrees F below zero! pic.twitter.com/PwzqDb4nJr — NASA Goddard (@NASAGoddard) December 16, 2022

Interestingly, the bone-chilling weather of the Antarctic is so cold that it rivals that of Mars.

Maybe it’s just me, but I always associate the Martian surface with heat. Probably because of its flaming red hue and desert landscape. In actuality, however, Mars is freezing.

How freezing? Well, average temperatures on the Red Planet hover around negative 81 degrees Fahrenheit year-round. In the summer, they can climb to about 70 degrees near the equator. But in winter, the Martian surface plunges to a frosty 220 degrees below zero.

The Coldest Place on Earth Doesn’t Qualify for a World Record

Though indeed the coldest place on Earth, the East Antarctic Plateau doesn’t qualify for a world record. The frigid temperature was recorded using a satellite rather than ground-based thermometers. Because of this, the minus 128.6 F ground-based temperature documented in 1983 (also on the Antarctic Plateau) maintains its official position in the record books.

That doesn’t mean, however, that these extreme temperatures weren’t a fascinating find. They far outstretch the coldest temperature ever recorded in the US, for example. The record is, of course, held by Alaska. In 1971, scientists recorded a temperature of minus 80 F in Prospect Creek.

If we’re only counting contiguous states, the lowest-temperature record goes to Montana, which registered a glacial minus 70 F in 1954.

And thanks to an Arctic blast churning its way out of Canada, that record might soon be broken. According to the Weather Prediction Center, the central and eastern states could experience sub-zero temperatures this week, with bomb cyclones wreaking havoc in the northeast.

“Blustery winds throughout the region are responsible for bone-chilling wind chills, ranging as cold as minus 30 to even minus 60 degrees,” the WPC said in a statement.