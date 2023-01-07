NASA Satellite Set to Crash Land This Weekend After 40 Years in Space

A decades-old satellite sent into space aboard NASA’s Challenger spacecraft will be crash landing on Earth sometime Sunday, Jan. 8.

According to NASA, the Earth Radiation Budget Satellite (ERBS) should return to the planet around 6:40 pm EST, but the margin of error is 17 hours. So the administration may not see it fall until Monday. Other organizations, such as Aerospace Corp., predict that it will land on Monday morning with a 13-hour margin of error.

Aerospace Corp. also shared that ERBS will pass over Africa, Asia the Middle East, and western North and South America during its descent.

NASA said that the satellite will burn upon re-entry. And the administration promises that there is very little chance that debris will hurt anyone.

“Some components are expected to survive the reentry,” NASA admitted in a press release. “The risk of harm coming to anyone on Earth is very low – approximately 1 in 9,400.”

Famed NASA Astronaut Sally Ride Released the Satellite Into Space in 1984

ERBS launched with the Space Shuttle Challenger on October 5, 1984. And it was released into orbit with a robotic arm operated by Sally Ride, the first American woman in space. The mission was her second to last that took her into space before her death in 2012.

The mission also showcased the first spacewalk by an American woman, Kathryn Sullivan. And it served as the first time two female astronauts flew into space together.

NASA only expected the satellite to operate for two years, but it “far exceeded” those expectations. ERBS remained in use until 2005.

While active, the satellite carried instruments and took measurements of the ozone to help monitor climate health and weather patterns.

“Its observations helped researchers measure the effects of human activities on Earth’s radiation balance,” the release added. “NASA has continued to build on the success of the ERBE mission with projects including the current Clouds and the Earth’s Radiant Energy System (CERES) suite of satellite instruments.”

“The Stratospheric Aerosol and Gas Experiment II (SAGE II) on the ERBS made stratospheric measurements,” it continued. “SAGE II collected important data that confirmed the ozone layer was declining on a global scale. That data helped shape the international Montreal Protocol Agreement, resulting in a dramatic decrease around the globe in the use of ozone-destroying chlorofluorocarbons. Today, SAGE III on the International Space Station collects data on the health of the ozone layer.”