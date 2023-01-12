NASA Telescope Spots Rare ‘Green Pea’ Galaxy, Among the ‘Most Primitive’ Ever Discovered

NASA scientists recently released their analysis of far-away galaxies captured by the James Webb Space Telescope, revealing that they may be the most chemically primitive galaxies identified in history. The ancient galaxies share many similarities with “green peas,” a rare class of small galaxies near the Milky Way.

“With detailed chemical fingerprints of these early galaxies, we see that they include what might be the most primitive galaxy identified so far. At the same time, we can connect these galaxies from the dawn of the universe to similar ones nearby, which we can study in much greater detail,” James Rhoads, an astrophysicist at NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center, said in a statement.

Rhoads and his team published a paper describing their results in the January 3 edition of The Astrophysical Journal Letters. Rhoads also presented the findings at the 241st meeting of the American Astronomical Society.

Using their powerful space telescope, NASA discovered and named green pea galaxies in 2009. They immediately recognized peas as unique due to their appearance as small, round dots with vibrant green coloring.

As the countless breathtaking images from NASA have shown, brightly colored galaxies aren’t at all uncommon in space. The colors of green peas are unusual, however, because a large portion of their light comes from gas clouds. Rather than producing a rainbow of colors, the gases emit light at specific wavelengths, producing only a single color.

NASA Telescope Spots Three Small Galaxies in the Distant Universe

As their name suggests, peas are also tiny. Only around 5,000 light-years across, green peas measure about 5% of the size of our Milky Way. Don’t let their size fool you, however, peas pack a punch.

“Peas may be small, but their star-formation activity is unusually intense for their size, so they produce bright ultraviolet light. Thanks to ultraviolet images of green peas from Hubble and ground-based research on early star-forming galaxies, it’s clear that they both share this property,” Keunho Kim, a University of Cincinnati researcher, told NASA.

Of the three galaxies identified by NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope, two were relatives of green peas. As the scientists expected, they contain about 20% of the oxygen in the Milky Way. The third, however, is even more unusual.

“We’re seeing these objects as they existed up to 13.1 billion years ago, when the universe was about 5% its current age,” said researcher Sangeeta Malhotra. “And we see that they are young galaxies in every sense. They’re full of young stars and glowing gas that contains few chemical products recycled from earlier stars. Indeed, one of them contains just 2% the oxygen of a galaxy like our own and might be the most chemically primitive galaxy yet identified.”