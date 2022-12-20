NASA’s InSight Mars Lander Sends Potential Final Image Back to Earth

It looks like it’s the end of the road for NASA’s Mars Lander InSight. This comes as the Mars probe has transmitted what is very likely its last images. According to reports, the impressively clear images sent to NASA from the Mars probe early this week may be the final ones sent to the experts here on earth. InSight touched down on the red planet four years ago in 2018 … and its power is about to run out.

NASA’s Insight Mars Lander Sends A Touching Message To Its Team Along With Final Images

According to NASA officials, the Mars probe InSight sent a message along with the most recent images, Fox News reports. This message explained to the Mars probe’s team here on earth that it is facing low power and eventual shutdown.

“My power’s really low,” NASA reports the Mars probe sending in the message.

“So this may be the last image I can send,” the InSight’s message continues. “Don’t worry about me though,” the probe adds. “My time here has been both productive and serene.”

NASA officials add that the InSight probe says it will continue to talk to its mission team as long as it can. However, there isn’t a lot of time left.

“If I can keep talking to my mission team, I will,” the probe explains. “But I’ll be signing off here soon.”

The InSight Mars probe signs off in the message noting “Thanks for staying with me.”

The Mars Probe Will Be Losing Power By The End Of the Month

NASA’s InSight Mars lander touched down on Mars over four years ago. The most recent images, thought to be its final ones, were sent to NASA on Monday. While the NASA team does note that InSight may have little bits of life left, However, they expect it to fully lose power by later this month.

NASA scientists traditionally end the mission, officially, when the lander skips two communication attempts in a row with the orbiting spacecraft.

InSight’s operations team here on Earth began preparation for the lander’s final moments earlier this year when they shut down devices on the probe that uses the most power. This move, the officials note, ensures that data collected by the probe over the last four years remain preserved.

Since landing on Mars in 2018, the rover has provided a lot of insight to scientists including information on Mars’ liquid core and other interior layers. The probe also detected more than 1,300 earthquakes on the plant over the last four years. One reached a magnitude of 5 this spring.

“Finally, we can see Mars as a planet with layers, with different thicknesses, compositions,” notes Bruce Banerdt of NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Southern California in a recent statement.

“We’re starting to really tease out the details,” Banerdt explains. “Now it’s not just this enigma; it’s actually a living, breathing planet.”