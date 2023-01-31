NASA’s International Space Station Set to Smash Into Earth by 2031

The International Space Station is set to smash right into us in the future, but it’s all on purpose. According to NASA, the station will slam into our planet by 2031. The odd mission’s goal is to retire the ISS, which was first launched in 1998.

Per reports, NASA is working on upgrading the space station. As a result, the space agency plans to retire the ISS sometime in the next decade. According to NASA, the mission’s goal is to declutter space and the layer of our atmosphere.

Instead of leaving the space station to live out its final days in space, the ISS will crash into the Pacific Ocean.

“The private sector is technically and financially capable of developing and operating commercial low-earth orbit destinations, with NASA’s assistance,” said a NASA spokesperson.

“We look forward to sharing our lessons learned and operations experience with the private sector to help them develop safe, reliable, and cost-effective destinations in space.

NASA sets its sights on 2031 for International Space Station retirement

“The report we have delivered to Congress describes, in detail, our comprehensive plan for ensuring a smooth transition to commercial destinations after retirement of the International Space Station in 2030.”

More specifically, NASA hopes to crash the ISS into the remote Nemo area of the Pacific Ocean.

A budget report from officials at NASA reveals it’s chosen January 2031 as a potential date for the ISS’ retirement. As of now, it’s set to hurl itself 3,000 miles off the coast of east New Zealand.

In addition, this mission is nothing unique to NASA. According to CNN, since 1971, roughly 263 pieces of space debris have been dumped from various countries.

In addition to the U.S., Russia and Japan have contributed to cluttering up the oceans with useless space debris.

The International Space Station’s retirement is also in conjunction with the space agency’s goals for the future. The director of the ISS at NASA Headquarters, Robyn Gatens, said it was time for “commercial space destinations” to replace the ISS.

Meanwhile, NASA officials recently determined that a SpaceX Crew Dragon vehicle could move extra crew members back to Earth in case of an emergency.

The news comes after officials found a coolant leak in a Russian Soyuz spacecraft. It was docked to the ISS in December. International space agencies, including NASA and Roscosmos, worked to create a plan to transport crew members home safely.

As a result, they created a plan to use a replacement Soyuz craft that officials will launch sometime next month.