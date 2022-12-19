NASA’s Mars Lander Records Absolutely Massive ‘Mega-Marsquake’

For the past four years, NASA’s InSight Mars Lander has been measuring seismic activity and exploring the “inner space” of the Red Planet, including its crust, mantle, and core. By studying the interior of the planet, scientists can better understand how rocky planets, such as Earth, formed billions of years ago.

Unfortunately, InSight is rapidly approaching its very last report to the Earthbound astronomers who have counted on it for fascinating information about our celestial neighbor since 2018. Earlier this year, a storm blew across the Martian surface, the relentless wind blanketing InSight in a thick layer of dust, completely obscuring the solar panels it needs for power.

Though the Mars Lander held on to its last drops of energy far longer than expected, it will eventually stop responding to commands from NASA completely, the loss of power silencing the little spacecraft forever.

But in its final months, InSight has proven itself the little Mars Lander that could. Despite its dwindling power, the spacecraft recorded one of its most significant events yet. On May 4, InSight sent a report that shocked scientists: a Marsquake occurred registering at a magnitude of 4.7 – five times more powerful than the previous record-holder.

“The energy released by this single marsquake is equivalent to the cumulative energy from all other Marsquakes we’ve seen so far. Although the event was over 2000 kilometers (1200 miles) distant, the waves recorded at InSight were so large they almost saturated our seismometer,” seismologist John Clinton said in a statement.

Massive Marsquake Provided NASA With Unusual Information

Earth is far from the volatile earthquake and volcano-laden landscape it once was. However, the surface of the little blue planet quakes far more often that that of the little red one. The massive Marsquake provided new insights into the Martian interior. “For the first time, we were able to identify surface waves, moving along the crust and upper mantle, that have traveled around the planet multiple times,” Clinton explained.

To make the record-breaking seismic event even more interesting, it didn’t occur near known nodes of activity. The waves unleashed by the quake also lasted about 10 hours. To put that into perspective, no previous Marsquakes recorded by InSight exceeded an hour in length.

Though NASA scientists will mourn the loss of the Mars Lander, InSight has already far exceeded all expectations. In addition to collecting otherwise unattainable data, InSight has vastly outlived its lifetime of two Earth years.

“We are impressed that almost at the end of the extended mission, we had this very remarkable event,” said planetary scientist Taichi Kawamura. Based on the data gathered from the quake, “I would say this mission was an extraordinary success,” he continued.

InSight won’t last much longer, but scientists are far from finished with their research on Mars. “Stay tuned for more exciting stuff following this,” Kawamura said.