NASA’s Perseverance Rover Celebrates 1 Year on the Martian Surface

NASA is celebrating a major milestone today as the Perseverance rover has officially been roving around the surface of Mars for 1 year, at least by that planet’s calendar. The car-sized rover landed on Mars on February 18th, 2021. Because it’s further away from the sun, it takes Mars longer than Earth to do a full lap around the solar system. A year in Mars time lasts about 687 Earth days.

Perseverance isn’t going anywhere though. Space.com reports that starting on January 7th, the six-wheeled robot will shift into an extended mission on the Red Planet. This video from The Wall Street Journal does a great job summing up what type of information, data, and samples the Perseverance rover picked up through its earliest missions on Mars.

What Exactly Is The Perseverance Rover Doing On Mars?

The space rover has been exploring the Jezero Crater on the surface of Mars. Billions of years ago, the 28-mile-wide crater was once home to a huge lake and river delta. Perseverance is scanning the area for possible signs of life on Mars. It is also collecting rock samples that it will bring back to Earth for further studies.

In order to get those samples back down to Earth, NASA will be deploying a rocket-fueled Earth-return orbiter that will land on the Red Planet in the mid to late 2020s. The Perseverance rover will then stack the samples collected onto the orbiter, which will then fly the precious cargo back to Earth.

The Perseverance rover has already filled up 18 of the 38 titanium sampling tubes it’s tasked with fulfilling. It has also filled up 3 of the 5 witness tubes which help mission control members assess the cleanliness and accuracy of the sampling system. The martian go-cart has also filled up 4 of the 10 backup tubes, which will be used in the event that Perseverance can’t deliver the main tubes to the orbiter that will bring them back to Earth.

Meet Perseverance’s Wingman, Ingenuity

The Perseverance rover works in coordination with a smaller rotorcraft named Ingenuity. It’s a miniature helicopter that is now helping scout sampling locations for the rover. It’s the first example of NASA successfully flying a craft on another planet.

The primary goal of Ingenuity was to prove that aerial exploration of Mars was feasible despite the planet’s much thinner atmosphere than Earth. Its first 5 flights successfully proved that was indeed possible. The rotorcraft has flown a total of 37 flights so far, covering a distance of 4.7 miles. The rover cart has covered 8.7 miles so far. That number is expected to steadily increase during the next phase of the mission.

Perseverance is currently headed towards the top of the Jezero crater’s ancient river Delta. Beginning in February it will explore that area for the next 8 months. “The Delta Top Campaign is our opportunity to get a glimpse at the geological process beyond the walls of Jezero Crater,” said Katie Stack Morgan, Perseverance’s deputy project scientist for NASA. “Billions of years ago, a raging river carried debris and boulders from miles beyond the walls of Jezero. We are going to explore these ancient river deposits and obtain samples from their long-traveled boulders and rocks.”