NASA’s Perseverance Rover Discovers ‘Treasure’ on Mars That May Reveal Major Info on Extraterrestrials

NASA’s Perseverance Rover has been hard at work for a while now, scouring Mars for any clues hinting at ancient alien life on the red planet. Now, NASA officials are reporting a significant find reported by perseverance. One that uncovers a “treasure” that may provide information about ancient Martians.

According to experts, the Perseverance rover has uncovered some interesting organic matter. Officials are referring to the matter as a “treasure” that could help scientists determine whether or not the famous red planet was home to extraterrestrials at one point in time. This organic matter discovered by Perseverance was found in Mars’s Jezero Crater. The matter, scientists note, includes organic molecules that contain carbon. A key component in the building blocks of life.

“The rocks that we have been investigating on the delta have the highest concentration of organic matter that we have yet found on the mission,” notes Ken Farley a scientist on the Perseverance project at the California Institute of Technology in Pasadena.

This Discovery Is A Big One…But There Is Still A Lot Of Work To Do

The sedimentary rocks discovered during this impressive find contain a variety of aromatics or complex organic molecules. The matter also contains clay and sulphate minerals.

“With the samples we’re taking now in this more sedimentary area, we’re of course right at the heart of what we wanted to do to start with,” notes one NASA official during a recent press conference.

This discovery is no doubt an impressive find in the search for life on Mars. However, as of now, the find simply suggests conditions suitable for sustaining life. Scientists have yet to find any biosignatures in the recently discovered matter. But, the scientists stay, this is a great starting point.

David Shuster, of the University of California, Berkeley, notes that “This is really important that this has sulphate in it and also clays, because that means that this rock has high potential for biosignature preservation.”

This, Shuster notes, means that “if there were biosignatures in this vicinity when that rock formed, this is precisely the type of material that will preserve that for us to study when [the samples] come back to Earth.”

The Organic Matter Is Core To Discoveries Such As These

Essentially, if life were to have once existed it is in areas such as these that the rover would find definitive answers.

“While the detection of this class of organics alone does not mean that life was definitively there, this set of observations does start to look like some things that we’ve seen here on Earth,” notes a scientist at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory, Sunanda Sharma.

“To put it simply, if this is a treasure hunt for potential signs of life on another planet,” the expert adds. “Organic matter is a clue.”

“And we’re getting stronger and stronger clues,” the experts note. “As we’re moving through our delta campaign.”