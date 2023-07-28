Nashville Zoo just opened ‘largest Komodo dragon habitat in the Americas’

The giant open-air Komodo dragon exhibit looks straight out of Jurassic Park and is the latest top-tier addition to the Nashville Zoo.

“Dragons are HERE!” Nashville Zoo celebrates Thursday. The AZA Accredited facility is thrilled to announce their new Komodo dragon habitat is officially open to the public. It’s a “remarkable exhibit that now claims the title of the largest Komodo dragon habitat in the Americas!” zoo officials cite.

Zoo membership holders got a sneak peak on Wednesday, but today, July 27, was the big day. To celebrate, the exhibit’s star, a 9-foot-long Komodo dragon named Lil Sebastian, was on hand for a live feeding.

For now, this impressive dragon has a crocodile monitor lizard to keep him company. But the habitat is “built to house up to two adult males, three adult females and juvenile Komodo dragons,” Nashville Zoo says.

The zoo has been prepping for this moment for years. I last worked on the campus in 2014, and the adults that will live in this habitat were already present as little ones. Watching them grow was incredible, and rest easy knowing these dragons will have the best caretakers available.

The last I saw Lil Sebastian, he was around 3-feet-long. Now, he’s almost as big as his species gets: up to 10-feet-long and a solid 300 pounds.

‘They’re not like any other reptile that I’ve worked with’

“They’re not like any other reptile that I’ve worked with, and I’ve been working with reptiles since I was a little kid,” the expert behind their exhibit, Nashville Zoo Curator of Ectotherms Dale McGinnity, tells local WKRN News 2.

McGinnity grew fond of Komodo dragons while working on the Indonesian Islands, and it’s been his hard work that’s brought them to the Nashville Zoo with hopes of breeding and protecting the species.

“They’re really smart, they can learn their names, but when something switches in their head and they start thinking food, you better get out of their way,” McGinnity adds of the fascinating giants.

The new exhibit rests alongside the path to the zoo’s impressive new HCA Veterinary Healthcare Center, where visitors can also watch staff tending to (and saving the lives of) resident animals.

The Nashville Zoo’s Komodo Dragon Exhibit. Opens July 27, 2023. (Photo courtesy of Nashville Zoo media release)

Visitors can also view the Komodo dragons from indoor viewing glass, or walk the Jurassic Park-esque boardwalk to get a birds-eye view (above).

Why Komodo Dragons?

It’s imperative to address the question of “why,” however. Zoos and their “caging” of animals are still a hot topic of debate. But having received my naturalist training at the Nashville Zoo, I’ve seen first-hand how important AZA Accredited facilities are to the survival of endangered species.

The Komodo dragon (Varanus komodoensis) is classified as Endangered on IUCN’s Red list. In kind, our zoo aims to use this habitat for breeding and safeguarding the species from extinction. All the while, the public will be able to learn about – and appreciate – them. Humans are much more likely to fight for something they know and love, after all.

The Nashville Zoo’s Komodo Dragon Exhibit. Opens July 27, 2023. (Photo courtesy of Nashville Zoo media release)

This is of particular importance to McGinnity, who spent Thursday watching the eyes of young visitors light up.

‘The most important thing we do in zoos is get kids excited about animals and hopefully become conservationists’

“I feel the most important thing we do in zoos is get kids excited about animals and hopefully become conservationists,” he tells WKRN. “I think it’s a little different than seeing them in a book or even on a TV show.”

And he’s right. Not only will visitors be able to see these giants, they’ll be able to witness them do what they do best, too.

“Their teeth are designed to bite big chunks of meat off of deer and water buffalo. It builds up their neck muscles to carcass-feed them. So we’ll hang the end of a goat up in the air and they’ll go up and grab it and rip pieces of meat off, and we’ll do that for the public,” McGinnity says.

There are currently four Komodo dragons in the zoo’s care. But officials are looking forward to breeding and helping safeguard the species, much as they’ve done with their world-leading clouded leopard program.

To learn more about the exhibit and buy tickets to the Nashville Zoo, visit their website here.

*Naturalist’s Note: The Nashville Zoo is an AZA Accredited facility. AZA-accredited zoos and aquariums meet the highest standards in animal care and welfare and provide a fun, safe, and educational family experience. In addition, they dedicate millions of dollars annually to support scientific research, conservation, and education programs.