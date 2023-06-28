National Geographic is laying off all staff writers

In a shocking turn of events, National Geographic Magazine is letting their remaining editorial staff go, the team confirms.

“My new National Geographic just arrived, which includes my latest feature—my 16th, and my last as a senior writer,” Craig Welch tweeted this morning at 7:52 AM. In the hours since, other staff writers of the iconic magazine have confirmed with their own announcements.

Indeed, “NatGeo is laying off all of its staff writers,” Welch says. “I’ve been so lucky. I got to work w/incredible journalists and tell important, global stories. It’s been an honor.”

National Geographic released their first magazine in 1888. It cost 50 cents, contained no photographs, and changed the world. In 2023, it remains one of the only successful print magazine services in circulation after decades of print media decline.

With no in-house editorial staff, what does the magazine’s future hold?

From the time I could read, National Geographic has been the source of inspiration. It is the pinnacle of naturalist editorial content. The one every individual in this field aspires to. Working with National Geographic to cover their shows and events has been one of the greatest honors of my career.

I am baffled, but also must note that each of their writer’s public announcements reads graciously and without contempt.

National Geographic is laying off its staff writers, including me. It’s been a wonderful five years—an honor and a joy. Very proud of the work that my colleagues and I have done here. Doug Main

If this decision is personal to anyone, it is them. And so I cannot help but think that this is more a sign of our changing times – and the future of media in general – than anything.

National Geographic writers tweet statements on their exit

“Today is my last day at National Geographic. The magazine is parting ways with its staff writers, including me,” Michael Greshko also confirms on Twitter. “I’m so grateful for the opportunities I have had over the past 7 years. To everyone who read my stories, thank you from the bottom of my heart.”

“On to the next!” Greshko says, who’s first cover story, Reimagining Dinosaurs, has been a personal favorite since its release in September of 2020.

Greshko spent “a month in the field across three continents” conducting dozens of interviews for this story. He wrote through a pandemic. And above all, it was a “massive team effort” that “all led” to that story. Almost three years later – and seven years after initial hiring – his chapter with the longest-running nature magazine is closing.

“My last stories at National Geographic will be publishing in print in the September and October issues. They’re fun ones! Check them out on newsstands,” Greshko adds without a hint of melancholy. Perhaps the honor outweighs the saddness.

Regardless, the biggest question remains: What will NatGeo look like moving forward?

Initially bought by Fox, which was then bought by Disney, the company has a steady stream of nature content and documentaries hitting Disney+. The magazine, to which I am an active subscriber and still receiving issues (and will as long as they print), has issued no statement. Yet the layoff announcements keep coming.

“My colleagues and I were unbelievably lucky to be the last-ever class of staff writers—certainly the coolest job I’ll ever have, and possibly among the coolest to ever exist,” tweets Nina Strochlic.

“It has been such a joy to work with Nina, especially as we have reported on the art of magic together. We co-covered FISM, the “Olympics of Magic,” this past July: hopefully the first of many joint projects to come,” Greshko lauds of Strochlic.

As for his own future, “Two wildlife crime reporters with dedicated nonprofit funding will remain. Everything else will be freelance,” Greshko tweets. And as I write, other writers announce their last day in the historic magazine’s Washington, D.C. office.

Today I’m celebrating my last day @NatGeo – it’s def been a fascinating 2 and a half years working with some of the most talented editors, writers photographers, storytellers of the world. I’ve been so lucky to have worked on the #OverheardNatGeo podcast with such an amazing team Eli Chen

I’ve reached out to National Geographic Press for comment.

This story is developing.