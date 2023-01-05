National Guard Rescues Appalachian Trail Hikers Stranded in Wilderness After Dark

The National Guard rescued hikers in Tennessee on the Appalachian Trail. The incident occurred on New Year’s Eve, and the brave first responders rescued the two stranded people.

Around 5:15 a.m. that morning, Tennessee Emergency Management Agency (TEMA) and Tennessee Military Department received a distress call. Two hikers needed help in an area south of Johnson City, Tennessee. Moreover, they were located in the Sampson Mountain Wilderness Area.

The hikers were completely stranded in the darkness and couldn’t see much around them. Also, the National Guard reports the two hikers were surrounded by cliffs and drop-offs on the Appalachian Trail.

The first people to receive the call was the Greene County Sheriff’s Office. However, it was determined that they couldn’t reach the hikers. They then requested support from the other agencies. TEMA approved the request for an emergency airlift mission.

These National Guardsmen of Tennessee were assigned to 1-230th Assault Helicopter Battalion in Knoxville. They boarded a UH-60 Blackhawk helicopter after preparing.

Two pilots, two paramedics, and crew chief left the area around 8:00 a.m. local time. They then found the hikers around 8:45 a.m., according to reports.

One of the paramedics led the hoisting, a man named Staff Sgt. John Sharbel. In images shared and accessible on Fox News, you can see Staff Sgt. Ryan McKnight helping guide Sharbel from the helicopter to the hikers. Other photos show McKnight raising a hiker into the helicopter. Right after 9:00 a.m., both hikers had been successfully secured into the craft.

They then flew over to Johnson City Medical Center, a short flight away. The patients arrived at the hospital around 9:16 a.m., according to reports. The hikers were treated for minor injuries Then, they were released from the hospital after being treated.

Hikers Rescued on Appalachian Trail After Airlift Mission

Recently, a mother-daughter pair from Minnesota recently reached the halfway point of the Appalachian Trail. Back in October, Susan Otten and her daughter Gretja, reached the halfway point.

The duo hikes to raise awareness for Susan’s husband and Gretja’s father, Dan. Dan suffers from Parkinson’s disease.

Susan and Gretja started their hike this summer in Maine. However, unlike some, they opted to take the north-south route of the Appalachian Trail.

The Appalachian Trail Conservancy says that it typically will take between five and seven months to finish the trip through the trail.

Your starting point can be either Maine or Georgia, but Mount Katahdin in Main closes in October. This point is the northernmost point of the trail, so that can definitely factor in to where someone chooses to start. If you start in Maine during a warmer season, it would give you a wider time window to finish the trek.

The Appalachian Trail spans 2,200 miles as it winds through fourteen different states.