National Park archeologists find underwater hospital and cemetery

These photos and history are wild! Dry Tortugas National Park has announced the finding of spectacular underwater archeological remains.

At the heart of it all is a 19th century quarantine hospital and cemetery of a submerged island near Garden Key in the Florida Keys. So far, only one grave has been identified (more on that below). But according to the park’s fascinating media release, “historical records indicate that dozens of people, mostly U.S. soldiers stationed at Fort Jefferson, may have been buried there.”

This small island quarantine hospital was at the center of a yellow fever epidemic. The facility treated infected patients for the nearby fort between 1890 and 1900. Thanks to records, we know the site to be the Fort Jefferson Post Cemetery.

National Park Service archives reveal an unsigned watercolor painting that may depict this very island:

An unsigned watercolor painting depicts a hospital and cemetery on an island in the Dry Tortugas. (Image courtesy of National Park Service, NPS media release)

This small spec of land has since submerged below sea level. But in August of 2022, park cultural resources staff, assisted by members of the National Park Service’s Submerged Resources Center, the Southeast Archeological Center, and a University of Miami graduate student would conduct a survey leading to its rediscovery. Research of corresponding historical records would follow, yielding remarkable results.

Headstone of John Greer used to identify underwater cemetery

“According to historical research, dozens of people were interred in the Fort Jefferson Post Cemetery. And while most of them were military members serving or imprisoned at the Fort, several were civilians,” Dry Tortugas National Park explains.

One of those civilians, John Greer, was a laborer at the fort. He would die there on Nov. 5, 1861. The details surrounding his death are unclear, NPS says. But his grave, found during the survey, was prominently marked with a large slab of greywacke. This is the same material as the first floor of Fort Jefferson. The slab was carved into the shape of a headstone and inscribed with his name and date of death.”

The headstone of John Greer was found underwater by archeologists during a survey at Dry Tortugas National Park. The inscription reads “John Greer. Nov. 5. 1861.” (NPS Photo by C. Sproul)

“This intriguing find highlights the potential for untold stories in Dry Tortugas National Park, both above and below the water,” offers Josh Marano, maritime archeologist for the south Florida national parks and project director for the survey.

Fort Jefferson history resurfaces hundreds of years later

“Although much of the history of Fort Jefferson focuses on the fortification itself and some of its infamous prisoners, we are actively working to tell the stories of the enslaved people, women, children and civilian laborers,” Marano adds.

A scuba diver with measuring tools hovers alongside an underwater headstone surrounded by sand and short vegetation. Some letters and numbers can be made out in the inscription. University of Miami graduate student Devon Fogarty examines the headstone of John Greer who died while working at Fort Jefferson on Nov. 5, 1861. The gravesite is now completely underwater. (NPS Photo by C. Sproul)

“While mostly a military prison during the American Civil War, the islands and waters surrounding Fort Jefferson were also a naval coaling outpost, lighthouse station, naval hospital, quarantine facility, and more generally for safe harbor and military training,” the national park explains.

“As the population of Fort Jefferson swelled with military personnel, prisoners, enslaved people, engineers, support staff, laborers, and their families, the risk of deadly communicable diseases, particularly the mosquito-borne yellow fever, drastically increased. Major outbreaks of disease on the island exacted a heavy toll on those staying there, killing dozens throughout the 1860s and 1870s,” their media release adds.

This graveyard was/is relatively small, however, so Fort Jefferson hospital surely saved hundreds from similar fates.

The fort was abandoned in 1873, but saw further use by the U.S. Marine Hospital Service. This would cease around the turn of the 20th century, however.

NPS findings highlight impacts of climate change

The National Park Service‘s findings also highlight the impacts of climate change. Specifically, it shows the effects of warming climate and resulting sea level rise on Dry Tortugas. Major storm events have even caused some islands to settle and erode beneath the waves, NPS notes.

As of now, efforts to learn more about Mr. Greer and other individuals of the now submerged island are ongoing. The remains of the hospital as well as the surrounding cemetery are now an archeological resource. Both will see routine monitoring by members of the South Florida National Parks Cultural Resources Program. And as a reminder, all subterranean cultural sites see protection under federal law.

For more on these remarkable findings, see the National Park Service’s full media release.