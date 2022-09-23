national-park-presses-locals-to-remove-fruit-trees-from-their-property-as-bear-hibernation-approaches

With bear hibernation season approaching, a Canadian national park area is asking locals to get rid of fruit trees right now. People who live in the Jasper national park region, according to The Guardian, know about this situation. They learned that these fruit trees have a way of bringing in black bears. Thusly, there is a need to get rid of them immediately.

“The continuous presence of bears in the Jasper townsite, often in residential yards just metres from people, is an unacceptable safety risk for visitors and residents,” Parks Canada said in a recent statement. “Bears living in constant proximity to people and residences have an increased likelihood of gaining access to human food or garbage, and of accidental aggressive physical encounters.”

Parks Canada Works Hard To Remove Bear Threat

The park’s staff is focusing on non-native apple and cherry trees. Toss in fruit bushes, too, that have lured these bears in who are looking for some high-calorie foods. Bears look to fatten up before winter hibernation season kicks into high gear. How much of a problem has this been for the officials? Well, a black bear and two cubs recently did get moving from the Jasper community. They underwent a relocation process.

Meanwhile, approximately 10 other bears appear in this specific area. A number of videos pop up on social media platforms that show them in action. It’s through these videos that people can see how difficult it is to get them to leave the area. According to this information, Parks Canada officials have taken their efforts to haze the bears. They have reportedly used paint balls, chalk balls, and even loud noises to scare the bears away from this area. Yet when it comes to doing battle with sugary fruit, what has worked in the past has not been working at all.

Bears Appear To Be Stronger In Their Hunt For Food

“Bears in the townsite are extremely reluctant to leave, as fruit trees provide a high food reward for bears preparing to hibernate,” Parks Canada said. “When they are moved only a short distance from town, they tend to come back almost immediately.” Meanwhile, this issue around fruit trees remains one that has not been going away anytime soon. These bears almost appear to be stronger in their efforts to pick up the fruit to suit their stomachs.

Well, what we do know is that almost 20 non-native fruit trees are gone from Jasper. Parks Canada is also offering residents help if they need it to remove even more trees from their land. “Removing the trees is a necessary measure from wildlife conservation and public safety perspectives,” the municipality said in a statement.