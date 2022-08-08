National Park Service Announces Fourth Set of Human Remains Discovered at Lake Mead

Over the weekend, officials announced that they’ve found a fourth set of human remains within the receding waters of Lake Mead. It’s the fourth discovery since May as the water levels in the nation’s largest reservoir are at their lowest in more than 80 years.

On Saturday, someone came across the corpse at Swim Beach in Nevada. Lake Mead reservoir was formed by the Hoover Dam on the Colorado River and is around 30 minutes from Las Vegas. The National Park Service revealed the discovery of the fourth body and shared that the Clark County Coroner is assessing the remains.

As of now, no further details have been announced about the identity of the remains. Additionally, officials have not released the cause of death of the fourth corpse found in recent months. Authorities did say they expect to come across more bodies dumped in Lake Mead as the water levels continue to drop. As of mid-July, only 27% of the lake is filled with water, which is the lowest levels since 1937.

Multiple Sets of Human Remains Found in Lake Mead

On May 1, authorities announced the first of four sets of human remains. They found a rusted barrel that contained a man’s body in the Hemenway Harbor area. Police are investigating the first case as a homicide after saying the man was shot. Authorities also added that his clothing dated the remains to the mid-1970s to early 1980s.

Only six days later, officials reported a second set of human remains found in Lake Mead. Authorities have not identified any of the four bodies recently discovered in the Nevada reservoir. However, a man in Spain has stepped forward in relation to the second body.

Todd Kolod, a native of Las Vegas now living in Spain, is confident the second set of human remains are his father, Daniel. In 1958, Daniel drowned in Callville Bay when Todd was three years old. At the time, Daniel was only 22 years old and spending the day on the lake with a friend on his speed boat. After hitting a wake, the two men were launched from the boat and only the friend survived. Officials never recovered Daniel’s body following the incident.

The second remains had missing teeth that seem to align with Daniel’s partial dentures. The coroner’s found that the body is believed to be of a man aged between 23 to 28 years old. Reported evidence led Todd Kolod to believe the remains are likely his father. He hopes to identify the body by his dad’s teeth. Kolod also plans on sharing a DNA sample, which could aid in solving the mystery.

“With each clue, I always expect in my mind that it’s going to put us farther away from our goal. But consistently each clue is putting us closer, and this is like a bullseye,” Kolod told 8 News Now.

Police Expecting to Find More Bodies as Reservoir Dries Up

A couple months after the discovery of the second set of remains, a third body was found on July 25. As of now, there are no suspicions of foul play.

In fact, around 300 people have drowned in Lake Mead since the 1930s. Yet those numbers do not include individuals whose bodies were never recovered. In addition to drownings, the recent discoveries have garnered speculation about unsolved missing person and murder cases from decades past.

In May, Lt. Ray Spencer of the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police homicide squad spoke about the uptick in found human remains.

“The lake has drained dramatically over the last 15 years,” Spencer said, according to the Daily Mail. “It’s likely that we will find additional bodies that have been dumped in Lake Mead.”