national-park-service-announces-national-christmas-tree-lighting-details

Winter is just around the corner. The National Park Service has just announced the 100th lighting of the National Christmas Tree details.

According to the press release, the lighting will take place on November 30. People can enter the lottery system to get tickets, which opens on October 25. They also included several important dates to remember:

“Oct. 25: Free ticket lottery opens at 10 a.m. ET.

Nov. 1: Free ticket lottery closes at 10 a.m. ET.

Nov. 30: National Christmas Tree will be lit for the 100th time!

Dec. 2: The National Christmas Tree area opens to the public.

Dec. 11: CBS Network will broadcast the National Christmas Tree Lighting special at 8 p.m. ET.”

The first ever National tree lighting was held by President Calvin Coolidge in 1923. The 100th year is very special, and many hope to be there.

National Park Service Shares Shutdowns Amid Wildfires

The Northwest is struggling badly right now with wildfires, resulting in dangerously low air quality. The National Park Service shared a release announcing area closures due to the McAllister Creek Fire.

“The portion of Thunder Creek Trail from the trailhead to Neve Camp, Panther Creek Trail from the trailhead to Neve Camp, and Thunder Knob Trail” have all been closed until further notice since October 15.

“Camp closures include Thunder, Neve, Fourth of July, and Panther camps, and Thunder Point, Hidden Cove, and Buster Brown boat-in campsites along Diablo Lake,” they wrote in the release.

Additionally, all areas within Colonial Creek North and South campgrounds are closed. This includes picnic areas, walk-in campsites, and more.

They also noted potential fire movement with incoming winds, so people are encouraged to be extra cautious.

Wildfires Making Air Quality Dangerous

The air quality has been quickly deteriorating since the fires began. Metro Vancouver recently shared a press release about the worsening conditions.

“Smoke concentrations may vary widely across the region as winds and temperatures change, and as wildfire behaviour changes,” the press release said.

The smoke is affecting American Northwest residents and those who live over the Canadian border, where heavy smoke has drifted over.

Many areas are so bad that they have been put under an air quality advisory. One of these areas is Portland.

“A Smoke Air Quality Advisory remains in effect. Wildfires burning in the region combined with forecasted conditions will cause air quality to reach unhealthy levels at times through Thursday,” NWS Portland said on its website. “Pollutants in smoke can cause burning eyes, runny nose, aggravate heart and lung diseases, and aggravate other serious health problems. Limit outdoor activities and keep children indoors if it is smoky. Please follow medical advice if you have a heart or lung condition.”