National Park Service Awards $1.2 Million in Grants for Underrepresented Communities

Big news today from the National Park Service (NPS). The official approval of more than $1.2 million in grant funding was announced in a press release today. The funds will benefit 21 projects focused on underrepresented communities in 16 states and the District of Columbia. These funds will support planning and development related to the National Register of Historic Places for diverse communities.

Chuck Sams, the Director of the NPS, was excited to share the news. “The National Park Service is proud to award this grant funding to state, Tribal, and local governments to help them diversify their listings in the National Register of Historic Places,” he said. “Since 2014, the Underrepresented Community Grants program has provided $5.75 million to better tell the varied histories and stories of all Americans, so that they may one day no longer be called underrepresented.”

The National Park Service’s Underrepresented Community Grants program was founded in 2014. Since then, $5.75 million from the fund has been dedicated to State and Tribal Historic Preservation Offices and Certified Local Governments. Those funds were used to diversify the places listed on the National Register of Historic Places through surveys and nominations. The fund is used to leverage financial resources administered through the NPS’s Historic Preservation Fund. That program uses revenue generated from federal oil and gas leases to help mitigate the impact of non-renewable resource development.

Since being established in 1977, the Historic Preservation Fund has delivered more than $2 billion in historic preservation. Those funds have been distributed as grants to states, Tribes, local governments, and nonprofit organizations. This fund supports historic preservation projects to help safeguard the nation’s most important places, people, and communities. Today’s announcement further ensures that underrepresented communities have more equity in the mission of the Historic Preservation Fund.

Underrepresented Communities Grants Being Put To Good Use

Some of the major projects being funded by this year’s grants include:

A historic context study of Latino communities in Wisconsin, that makeup almost 30 percent of the state’s population, which will result in two or more National Register nominations or amendments;

National Register nominations for two fire stations in historically African American neighborhoods of Atlantic City, New Jersey;

A state-wide survey of Colorado’s travel resources where African Americans could safely stay during the time of segregation;

A survey and National Register nomination for the James Taylor-Jacob School Subdivision in Louisville, Kentucky. The project includes the Jefferson Jacobs Rosenwald School, established in 1916, and the Taylor-Jacob Subdivision, named after a local farmer who later developed the only known subdivision in the county-owned, designed, developed, and managed by and for African Americans.

A complete list of the 21 different projects can be found on the National Park Service’s website.