National Park Service Commits to Clearing Out Homeless Encampments in Washington DC: Report

Despite stirring controversy among advocates for Washington D.C.’s homeless population, the National Park Service has committed to clearing out all of the city’s homeless encampments by the end of 2023. Their efforts come as the Service makes an attempt to enforce its “no-camping regulation” throughout our capital. Their goal is to rid all national park lands of homeless encampments within the next year.

The New York Post reports that the National Park Service will have a crucial role in helping rid Washington D.C. of homeless encampments. They will work alongside federal and city officials in their efforts to do so. So far, the outlet reports the National Park Service has managed to clear encampments from D.C.’s “prominent” McPherson Square. They’ve also cleared out Scott Circle. Both camps dispersed within the last month. The NPS also previously cleared homeless encampments located outside of Union Station earlier this year for President Joe Biden’s speech at the historic location.

As officials work to clear out homeless encampments, the National Park Service plans to partner with Washington D.C.’s social services. Together, they aim to help find homeless individuals both better temporary and long-term housing. They also plan to offer treatments for drug addictions and mental health issues.

National Park Service Facing Backlash for Clearing Out Prominent Homeless Encampment

At face value, these efforts seem beneficial. Still, the NPS sparked controversy recently after clearing out a homeless encampment in Fort Reno Park in northwest Washington D.C. Reports state that detractors accused the NPS of issuing “evictions.” The evictions then prompted the distribution of fliers demanding residents call on officials to stop them as temperatures drop. They encouraged people to reach out to Rock Creek National Park Service, which has jurisdiction over the park. They also directed advocates to Democratic Del. Eleanor Holmes Norton.

One flier read, “Park residents are being evicted with only a week’s notice during hypothermia season as temperatures begin to plummet. Call Rock Creek Park NPS and Eleanor Holmes Norton and demand this dangerous and inhumane eviction be stopped.”

Meanwhile, the National Park Service states the “eviction” notices were issued as reports of violence and criminal behavior came in. A spokesperson with the NPS addressed the controversy. They stated, “The United States Park Police reported numerous instances of criminal activity and violence related to the encampment at Fort Reno, and closing the encampment allowed the NPS to ensure the safety of the general public and those living in the encampment.”

Addressing social issues, the spokesperson continued, “Social service organizations are working with two individuals to provide access to cold-weather shelters until they are provided with permanent housing. The other two individuals are working with additional social service organizations to receive long-term transitional housing.”

The National Park Service will likely continue to face backlash as they clear out the city’s homeless encampments. That said, the outlet reports activists did not stall efforts last week by the Service to clear these camps out. Further, while D.C. still boasts a large homeless population, homelessness in the city overall has decreased by 47% within the last six years or so.