national-park-service-investigating-human-remains-discovered-at-acadia-national-park

The National Parks Service is currently investigating a case of human remains found at Acadia National Park.

According to WABI5, a local news station out of Maine, the remains were found Friday at the park. They were located near the Fabbri Picnic Area.

The case isn’t considered to be a criminal case at this time. However, it still remains under investigation.

Maine State Police’s Major Crimes Unit also responded to the scene.

No further information is available at this time.

National Geographic recently named Maine’s Acadia National Park as the 7th best national park in the entire United States.

The Wabanaki people first settled the area in Acadia National Park over 10,000 years ago. During the 17th century, fur traders and explorers settled the area. George B. Dorr, the “Father of Acadia National Park” worked to establish the park as the first one east of the Mississippi River.

The park contains the tallest mountain on the Atlantic Coast of the United States (Cadillac Mountain).

Hurricane Earl Sent Rough Surf to Acadia National Park

Hurricane Earl began sending dangerous surf to Maine back in September, when high seas ravaged the state’s beaches. The worst impact occurred the weekend of September 10th and 11th.

According to News Center Maine, a high surf advisory was issued for the entire state’s coast last weekend. There were 4 to 6 feet large breaking waves, making it dangerous for humans and creating large rip currents.

Luckily, the wind field from Hurricane Earl stayed east of Maine and Acadia National Park. However, the National Weather Service reported that waves up to seven feet hit offshore. News Center Maine also released a warning about the weather. “The swells will create a rip current risk, and swimmers are advised to take caution. With summer unofficially ending last weekend, lifeguards will be sparse despite the warm temps at the beaches.”

Meanwhile, the Miami Herald revealed over the weekend that Hurricane Earl was expected to change status. The storm previously entered its post-tropical cyclone phase and a disturbance is forecast to move off the coast of Africa this week. Hurricane Early has also become a hurricane-force extratropical low. It was about 215 miles south of Cape Race Newfoundland over the weekend.

The Category 1 storm moved north-northeast at 10 mph but saw a significant reduction in forward speed. Its maximum sustained winds dropped to 85 mph after holding at nearly 90mph with higher gusts. Its winds also extended outward up to 90 miles from the center. Tropical-storm-force winds spread up to 485 miles.

Hurricane Earl and the large swells it generated will impacted areas like Bermuda and portions of the United States’ East Coast. This includes parts of Florida, Nova Scotia, and Newfoundland.