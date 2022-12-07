National Park Service Posts Hilarious PSA in Response to Human-Wildlife Incidents

The National Park Service has a way of sharing valuable information that also endlessly entertains us, and this new post is no different. Recently, the NPS posted a PSA on their Instagram teaching National Park visitors the dos and don’ts of interacting with wild animals. In short: just don’t interact with wild animals.

But the National Park Service knows that humor can go a long way when getting someone to remember the rules. Hopefully, this reminder will be effective when warning people away from petting the bison.

“National parks offer a unique experience for watching wildlife. But with that privilege comes great responsibility,” the NPS wrote in their Instagram caption. “Visitors are responsible for their own safety and for the safety of the animals, too. Simply put, leave animals alone—no touching, no feeding, no harassing. Just remember to keep your distance, and enjoy your experience watching wildlife.”

National Park Service Posts Humorous Infographic With an Important Message

“This message is not for those followers who know what’s up and would never dream of getting too close to wildlife on purpose. Thanks for leading by example!” the post continued. “Think of this as a message to share with others you know heading out to a park. ‘Vacation brain’ sometimes takes over, and people may let their guard down, or get taken in by bear’s ears and other cuddly thoughts, only to have a less than pleasant experience in nature. It happens. Every year.”

And we sure know it. Just take a look at all the stories we’ve covered of people getting gored by bison this year alone because they wanted a selfie. The Instagram page Tourons of Yellowstone wouldn’t exist either. But maybe we’re better off without sensationalized things like that. We’d be better off living in a world that didn’t need a Tourons of Yellowstone page, because everyone follows the rules when it comes to wildlife. Consider this a PSA as well. Just not as funny as the NPS.

NPS to Dedicate 18 New American WWII Heritage Cities

Recently, the National Park Service dedicated 18 new American World War II Heritage Cities ahead of Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day on Dec. 7. These cities and communities played a significant part in the United States’ domestic involvement in WWII. In September 2020, Wilmington, North Carolina was named a heritage city for its role in helping the region’s economy thrive during the war.

Now, the NPS is naming 18 more heritage cities. The new sites are as follows: