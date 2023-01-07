National Park Service Proposes Ban on Bear Bait in Alaska

The National Park Service is proposing a new rule prohibiting bear baiting amid the Alaskan national preserves. Bear baiting is the latest practice being questioned by animal rights supporters who cite it as being cruel. Based on the proposal, Alaska bear hunters would no longer be allowed to draw in bears using bait tactics.

The National Park Service Officials Note That Ending Bear Baiting Practices Could Help Curb Other Dangerous Possibilities

According to reports, if bear-baiting practices are banned in Alaska, hunters would no longer be able to draw the wild animals in using foods to do so. Baiting often involves drawing the bear in using foods such as pastries, dog food, or greases from cooked meats. Reports from the area park services note that the new proposal may even have other benefits. Experts note that it could “lower the risk that bears will associate food at bait stations with humans.” A situation that could lead to bears getting used to consuming human foods.

Last fall, U.S. District Coury Judge Sharon Gleason referred to a 2020 presidential rule lifting restrictions that had previously been in place regarding sport hunting and trapping in the Alaskan preserves. Now, animal rights groups are addressing the concerns.

The Proposed Ban Walks Back The 2020 Removal Of Specific Wildlife Protections

According to Peter Christian, a spokesperson with the Alaska region for the National Park Service says they were invited to consider changes. The wildlife expert says officials are directed to “initiate a rulemaking process to consider” aspects of these potential changes.

According to Christian, the request came from Fish, Wildlife, and Parks last year. At this time, the agency was asked to consider the “factual, legal and policy conclusions in the 2020 Alaska Hunting and Trapping rule which authorized several controversial sport hunting practices.”

The park service is now pursuing a proposal that addresses the “legal and policy concerns regarding bear baiting implications for public safety.”

According to the updates, bears that “become habituated to non-natural foods used as bait pose a safety hazard to the public.”

A similar ban on bear baiting was instituted in the area during the Obama administration in 2015. However, these guidelines later disappeared. This occurred when the rules were rescinded by the Trump administration in 2020, members of the park service note.

This proposal will reinstate the 2015 prohibitions. This will reinstitute guidelines on “methods of harvest that are not compatible with generally accepted notions of ‘sport’ hunting.”

Other protections that ended with the 2020 changes include the taking of wolves and coyotes during the denning season. It also includes the hunting of swimming caribou or using dogs in the pursuit of black bears.

Sara Amundson, president of the Humane Society Legislative Fund, called the latest proposal a “victory for Alaska’s iconic wildlife species.”