National Park Service Rangers Find Human Remains in Lake Mead National Recreation Area

After a witness report, National Park Service rangers found human remains at Lake Mead National Recreation Area’s Swim Beach.

Reporting from Boulder City, Nevada, the National Park Service (NPS) states the remains were found on Monday, July 25. At approximately 4:30 p.m. PST, rangers would respond to the witnesses report and location. Once there, rangers set a perimeter to recover the remains.

It’s an alarming situation, to be sure, as no further information is available on the remains. The Clark County Medical Examiner is currently examining the body in order to determine the cause of death.

At this time, the ongoing investigation has not impacted Lake Mead’s availability to the public. This is good news for locals, as the recreation area is the fifth most visited National Park Service site in the country.

For those unfamiliar, Lake Mead National Recreation Area is the only national park minutes from Las Vegas to offer Joshua trees, slot canyons and night skies illuminated by the Milky Way, NPS cites. “The park’s rocks are as red as fire and the mountains are purple majesties.”

In fact, Lake Mead is the country’s first and largest national recreation area. If you plan to visit yourself, please brush up on crucial safety information before you go. The fewer park casualties, the better.

National Park Service Water Safety for Lake Mead

As the remains were found on Swim Beach, Lake Mead’s NPS water safety is highly relevant. To recreate the park’s waterways safely, NPS asks the following:

Life Jackets save lives. Because lake conditions can change in an instant, rangers recommend always wearing a life jacket, even while swimming. If you are short a life jacket, the park has a free loaner program.

save lives. Because lake conditions can change in an instant, rangers recommend always wearing a life jacket, even while swimming. If you are short a life jacket, the park has a free loaner program. Scuba Diving requires flying a diver’s flag. Lake Mead has a page devoted to Scuba information here .

requires flying a diver’s flag. Lake Mead has a page devoted to Scuba information . There are no lifeguards or designated swim beaches. Swim at Your Own Risk. The following are other popular areas where visitors swim in the park.

In addition, the National Park Service is alerting Lake Mead visitors of harmful algae blooms. Some blue-green algae produce toxins that may be harmful to people and pets.

“Blue-green algae occur on both Lake Mead and Lake Mohave, typically in the late summer and early fall months. Do not touch or allow pets to contact algae that appear as distinct, bright green or yellow streaks or scum on the surface of the water or as green globs or streaks floating below the surface,” NPS asks.

Lake Mead Algae Safety:

Do not swim, dive or contact water in areas with algae

Do not drink untreated lake water

Keep pets and children out of areas with algae

Clean fish well, and discard guts

Rinse off with clean water after swimming

Get updates and read more about Lake Mead’s Algal blooms here

If you see algal blooms anywhere in Lake Mead or you or your party experience illness, call 702-293-8998. To report a medical emergency, call 702-293-8932. Use 911 for life-threatening situations.

Stay safe out there, Outsiders!