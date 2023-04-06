National Wildlife Week: Fighting the ‘Doom and Gloom’ with ‘Wild Kingdom’ Host Peter Gros

“The more time we spend in nature, the more we tend to want to save and protect all of it,” Wild Kingdom host Peter Gros begins for National Wildlife Week.

As his esteemed show and the National Wildlife Federation team up once again, “Now more than ever, we need to be proactive and strive to make a difference in how we live,” Peter says. “In how we recreate and enjoy and spend time in nature. Protecting nature is fundamental to everything: our health, our climate, and our future.”

Truer words. But it’s difficult to shake the sense of dread that comes with. So much of what is happening to our planet, humanity, and wildlife becomes a perpetual cycle of doom and gloom.

“There is a lot of doom and gloom, and people tend to hear a lot about that,” the Wild Kingdom host agrees. “In fact, a third of North American species are threatened or under threat of becoming endangered themselves.”

And we can’t lose sight of that. But we’ve also got to celebrate the victories of conservation. There are so many. With the help of programs like National Wildlife Week, there will be many more, too.

National Wildlife Week & ‘Wild Kingdom’ Celebrate the Victories of Conservation

“To go out and film the black-footed ferret – which, in the 1980s was actually thought to be extinct – has been amazing. They were re-discovered in Wyoming, many AZA-accredited zoos then became involved in breeding. And now we’ve been able to reintroduce larger numbers to the wild,” Peter explains. “Sadly, a devastating disease hit some time ago, but conservation doesn’t quit, and these programs continue reintroducing more ferrets into the wild.”

Black-footed ferret filmed by Mutual of Omaha’s Wild Kingdom Protecting the Wild. (Photo credit: Mutual of Omaha’s Wild Kingdom, National Wildlife Week)

Thanks to the tireless efforts of hundreds of conservationists, Peter and the Wild Kingdom crew were able to film a black-footed ferret in the wild on a 100-acre private ranch. “We were able to tell the story of how awful it was, at first, to have thought we lost this unique species forever. It was thought to be completely extinct! But now, it is rebounding and able to be seen in the wild again.”

In his lifetime and long-spanning career with the show, Peter has also watched species like the California condor return from the literal brink of extinction. The bald eagle wasn’t far behind, either.

The bald eagles of America. (Photo credit: Josh Miller Photography via Getty Images)

“I remember watching our national animal, the bald eagle, facing non-existence. And I would think, ‘How sad would that be if we couldn’t reverse that?’ This is the symbol of our nation! As is the bison we’ve talked about,” he tells me over Zoom. “Both of their numbers were down into the hundreds, and now they’re soaring.”

For each species, this took decades of research. The disastrous DDT pesticide was of chief concern to the bald eagle’s plight. “And we identified the problem through science, stopped using DDT, and replaced it with non-harmful pesticides so people in agriculture could flourish alongside the bald eagle, too. Today, our eagles are now off the endangered species list and doing well again.”

Now the gray whales may soon join their ranks. So, too, have the black bear, the grizzly bear, gray wolves, and other birds of prey. Other species, like the red wolf, have a long road ahead. But celebrating these successes of conservation is at the heart of Wild Kingdom, and Peter himself. It’s the pinnacle of what makes their pairing with NWF and National Wildlife Week a perfect fit.

‘Get out there and see our wildlife where they live!’

“We’re encouraging people for National Wildlife Week to get out there and enjoy nature. Get out there and see our wildlife where they live! Visit our incredible national and state parks. Engage with nature exactly as our wildlife does, and it makes all the difference for both you and our fight save it all,” he adds.

To help engage our younger generations with wild places and wildlife, a task of critical importance, the theme of National Wildlife Week 2023 is “Play it Forward.”

“It’s a fun play on words, no pun intended,” Peter laughs. “Often, when we think of wildlife, we think of them playing in the wild. Bear and mountain lions and their cubs playing, otters, and many more.”

Aside from being absolutely adorable, which National Wildlife Federation’s clips showcase, watching animals thrive and play as a result of conservation’s hard work is the perfect counter to doom and gloom. As with any story, both sides are important. Both need to be heard loud and clear.

How to Help this National Wildlife Week

To help start that fruitful journey of involvement, “The message I try to spread is that, we have such a wonderful national park system, and state and county park systems, in this country,” Peter offers; a statement I couldn’t agree more with.

“Take yourself and your young family early on in their lives and expose them to nature in these amazing parks that surround us,” he adds. “Find out what you can do locally, as well. Is there a planting of native trees or plants or a community garden going on? Is there a removal of plants that are invasive? Zoos, nature centers and science centers have suggestions of parks we can help clean up. Cleaning local rivers and streams of trash! I would research at the local conservation level first to see what you can do to help your native wildlife. Then, branch out to state and national conservation, and dive in.”

As the Wild Kingdom host emphasizes, involvement with nature is a win-win, too.

“We as humans need nature to survive. We need a balance in our lives. Studies have shown that time in nature is not only physically good for us – hiking and backpacking and camping – but that it is mentally very important for us, as well. It makes us more happy, productive, and healthy people.”

For more ways to engage this or any National Wildlife Week, visit the National Wildlife Federations’ How to Help page. As Peter says, “It makes all the difference in the world.”