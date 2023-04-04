National Wildlife Week: Why American Wildlife Matters with NWF’s David Mizejewski

“Imagine if all the wildlife you could ever see were the rats and the pigeons,” National Wildlife Federation naturalist David Mizejewski begins for National Wildlife Week.

It’s a depressing thought; one that almost became a reality in the last two centuries. It’s also at the heart of what David and I do alongside scores of other naturalists, hunters, park enthusiasts, and conservationists across the board. But taking the time to help wildlife, not just appreciate them, can be a tall ask in today’s America.

Yet we love animals in our country. Each state has an official mammal and bird. The bald eagle is our national symbol, and the bison our national mammal. We also live in a time dominated by polarizing politics, school shootings, and divisive legislation, however. And so our fauna (and flora) can feel an afterthought. It all begs the question: Where does the fight for our wildlife fit in?

“Imagine that world without all the beautiful wildlife,” David offers in kind. “That world,” the one with us, city rats and pigeons only, “would suck, to put it bluntly. And I think everyone can appreciate that. We can all understand that. It’s a simple way to put it, but it’s true.”

It’s also the tip of the iceberg.

‘We need healthy wildlife populations for our own health’

As much as humanity can feel separate from nature, this will never be the case. We are animals, and we cannot survive without our wild kin. This is why NWF founded National Wildlife Week almost a century ago, and it’s why it’ll remain relevant for as long as we’ll have it.

“Whether we know it or not, we need wildlife. We need healthy wildlife populations for our own health. For our own economy. For our own food security,” David explains. “Without healthy wildlife populations – like the pollinators pollinating our crops, pollinating all our wild plants and supporting wildlife – ecosystems would crumble. And we’re seeing that in a lot of places! We’re directly impacted by this. We are being impacted by this.”

The same is true of our predators. From gray wolves and grizzly bears to American alligators and crocodiles, each species plays a critical role in stabilizing our wild places.

In kind, National Wildlife Week is the week NWF designates every year (and has since 1938) to really hone in on all of the above, David says. “We celebrate America’s wildlife every week and day, but this is the week we push all our energy and resources into inspiring people to join us, to use their voice and their passion.”

Passion is Paramount during National Wildlife Week

Wherever you fall on the outdoors spectrum, using that passion is key. “Maybe you’re a hunter or an angler, maybe you’re a birdwatcher. However it is that you’re interacting with the natural world, it is beyond valuable. So tap into that. Use your passion to be a voice for wildlife,” David asks.

These are some of our great American pastimes, after all, and if you ask any birdwatcher who’s been at this for decades, they can speak to the loss of bird species over their lifetime with ease. Anglers of changes to the fish they’re catching, where they can be caught, and hunters of the forests, prairies, and mountains they know better than anyone.

None of us want to lose wildlife. We’re hard-wired to appreciate the nature we come from. It’s not only good for our health to experience the outdoors, but imperative to our heath that they thrive.

“Wildlife are wonderful and amazing, and they’re part of what make existence special. So we should be doing the work to ensure we have healthy wildlife populations,” David says in kind. “But it’s also about us, too. Wildlife is such a key element of us thriving. Our ecosystems support us.”

We’ve got to support them, too.

Wild Kingdom Joins NWF for National Wildlife Week 2023

To help spread the word, the National Wildlife Federation has partnered with Mutual of Omaha’s Wild Kingdom for 2023’s National Wildlife Week. “The show is such a great way to celebrate wildlife week, and to help bring people in,” David lauds of the partnership.

National Wildlife Federation naturalist David Mizejewski and Peter Gros, host of Wild Kingdom’s Protecting the Wild. (Photo credit: National Wildlife Federation)

Together with host Peter Gros, David filmed episodes of Wild Kingdom‘s triumphant return to American screens, including the harrowing story of California’s late celebrity mountain lion, P-22. Although P-22’s story has a tragic ending, his life sparked untold joy and interest in conservation.

Through his decades of naturalist work with NWF and some of the biggest names in media, David says that sparking this joy in people is the best tool we have to engage Americans with wildlife conservation.

This year’s National Wildlife Week theme is Play It Forward. “We’ve got some really incredible clips of wildlife interacting and playing available for everyone on the website,” he says. So if you, the youngsters in your life, or anyone you know needs that final nudge to engage with wildlife, this will absolutely do the trick.

“And that’s such a big part of the National Wildlife Federation’s mission,” David says. “Our mission is to ensure that wildlife and people thrive in a rapidly-changing world. And what better way to do that then with this year’s National Wildlife Week theme, play.”

For these clips and much more on how to get involved, be sure to check out National Wildlife Week’s 2023 website here. Stay tuned to Outsider this week for more from NWF’s David Mizejewski and their esteemed partner for this year, Mutual of Omaha’s Wild Kingdom, as the celebration continues.