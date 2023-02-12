Natural, Rare Phenomenon Returns to Yosemite, How to Catch a Glimpse

Our national parks can put on some stellar shows. From the synchronous fireflies in the Great Smoky Mountains to Old Faithful’s spectacular geyser eruptions at Yellowstone, our parks never cease to amaze. In addition, every February, the Yosemite Firefall puts on a fiery blaze performance at El Capitan.

According to park officials, Yosemite Firefall is a unique optical illusion created by nature. However, you only have a two-week window to witness the natural phenomenon.

From mid-to-late February, the light at sunset hits Yosemite’s Horsetail Fall at just the right angle. This results in a red-orange glow in the waterfall when all the elements work together.

During this period, the backlight of the sunset creates the illusion that the waterfall is pouring lava down the eastern edge of El Capitan.

The stunning glow is so mesmerizing that many people have seen photos and wondered if it’s made of real fire. While it’s not, the result is fantastic.

So when can you see it? According to the National Park Service, your best chance to witness the Yosemite Firefall is from now until Feb. 27.

How to get reservations to see Yosemite’s ‘Firefall’

After the sun sets around 5:30 p.m., the phenomenon only lasts about three minutes as the sun hits the waterfall. However, because some of the best viewing spots fill up fast, it’s recommended to be in position by 3 or 4 p.m.

Due to its evident popularity, the park service also requires reservations to access Horsetail Fall on the weekends. As a result, half of the Horsetail Fall reservations for weekends in February went on sale starting in January.

Then, the remaining half of the reservations are sold at 8 a.m., two days before each date. In addition, if you’re not staying inside the park and want to drive your car, you will still need a Horsetail Fall Ticketed Entry or day-use reservation from Recreation.gov.

It’s also a good idea to have a profile for Recreation.gov so that you’re ready when tickets are released.

Each day-use reservation costs $2, and you’ll also have to pay the $35 vehicle entrance fee when you arrive. In addition, make sure the name on the reservation matches the name of a person in the vehicle when you go since I.D. is required.

However, you don’t need an additional weekend reservation, though, if you already have a day-use reservation that you got during the Monday-Thursday period of that week since the pass is good for seven days and comes with unlimited re-entries.