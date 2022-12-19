N.C. Marine Fisheries Are Fighting to Keep Cold-Stunned Trout to a Minimum

As the weather keeps getting colder, North Carolina marine fisheries are asking folks to keep an eye out for spotted sea trout in distress. During the winter, this native species become more susceptible to cold stunning, a hypothermic reaction that happens to fish and aquatic reptiles. When these creatures experience cold stunning, they become extremely weak and lethargic and are in danger of freezing to death.

It’s not as though spotted sea trout can simply avoid North Carolina’s chilly waters, either. Instinctively, they move toward shallower creeks and waters as it gets later in the year, and as a result, they experience a rapid change in temperature. Some trout have been sluggish that anglers can harvest them by hand, according to the North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality. While all fish can fall victim to cold stunning, the NC DEQ stated that spotted sea trout are much more vulnerable to the condition than most. It’s possible that this has to do with their migratory patterns.

The good news is that so far, the state hasn’t received any reports of cold-stunned trout this winter, but that doesn’t necessarily mean that it isn’t happening.

In order to keep cold-stunned trout to a minimum, marine fisheries in the state are encouraging folks to report any sightings to the N.C. Marine Patrol at 1-800-682-2632 or during regular business hours to the division spotted seatrout biologist Lucas Pensinger at 252-808-8159 or [email protected]

Should a “significant cold stun event” occur, the Division of Marine Fisheries will have to close all spotted sea trout harvest within the management area until the spring when the waters are once again warm.

Trout Aren’t the Only Species in Danger of Widespread Cold Stunning

Just a couple of weeks prior to the spotted sea trout watch, biologists in Massachusetts were facing a very similar issue with cold-stunned sea turtles. The Boston-based New England Aquarium rescued over 150 sea turtles experiencing hypothermic symptoms and were in desperate need of treatment. The patients included 120 critically endangered Kemp’s ridley turtles and 33 green turtles.

Needless to say, these sea creatures needed the help of professionals before they became defenseless to the elements and prowling predators.

“When a sea turtle strands, it’s very compromised and requires medical attention. They’re not like seals — they don’t bask on the beach. Returning a turtle to the water will very likely result in its death,” program coordinator Jess Ciarcia explained.

But collecting the turtles was only half of the battle. Each one required extensive testing and intense care to bring their internal temperatures back to a normal range. Luckily, though, the reptiles are making progress and may be ready for release in the coming weeks.

“Volunteer pilots with @turtlesfly2 began transport flights on Sunday, and took 40 turtles to secondary rehab facilities,” the New England Aquarium shared in an update. “The more critical turtles will remain in our care, and we will continue to accept new patients.”