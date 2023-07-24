Nearly 12-foot great white shark detected off South Carolina coast

Amid the countless photos, videos, and stories of shark sightings in recent weeks, one great white is flying under the radar. If not for the tracking device attached to her body, we’d never even know she was there.

The shark in question is a nearly 12-foot, 883-pound great white named Freya, who last pinged just off the coast of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, Ocearch reported.

According to the research organization’s tracking app, Freya surfaced on Wednesday, July 19, near Myrtle Beach. The ping captured was a Z-Ping, however, meaning that she wasn’t above the surface long enough to get a precise location.

Freya is currently on her way north

The female great white shark was first tagged in March of 2021 near Onslow Bay in North Carolina as part of Ocearch’s Expedition Carolinas project.

Through this project and others, the organization attaches trackers to the dorsal fins of white sharks, which they use to assess their movements and behaviors over time.

In the years since she was tagged, Freya has traveled over 6,700 miles up and down the eastern coast of North America, including as far north as Newfoundland and as far south as the Florida Keys.

This isn’t at all unusual for great white sharks, a highly migratory species that regularly travel over 2,500 miles annually between their foraging and reproductive areas.

For Atlantic white sharks like Freya, this means spending summer and fall in the coastal waters of New England and Canada. During their time up north, they feed on seals and other high-calorie prey before venturing back down south for the winter.

As we’re now well into summer, many of Freya’s fellow great whites are enjoying their summer feast in Canada and New England, including the mighty Breton, a 13-foot, 3-inch adult male weighing well over 1,400 pounds.

It appears Freya, however, is enjoying the warmth of the south a little while longer.

Ocearch’s great white shark tagging method

So, how does one go about attaching a tag to an animal as enormous and powerful as a great white shark?

According to Ocearch, they start out by using a tender (a small boat that runs back and forth to a bigger boat) and handlines to guide the shark onto a lift. The lift then gently transports the shark from the sea and onto the boat.

Like other fish, great white sharks need a continuous flow of water over their gills to breathe, but Ocearch has this covered as well. Using a series of hoses, they ensure that the shark has a steady flow of water throughout the tagging process.

Each shark receives a SPOT, acoustic, and accelerometer tag. They’re then measured and sexed before researchers take samples including tissue, blood, and bacteria. Before returning to the sea, every Ocearch shark also receives a carefully chosen name.

Freya’s name, for instance, “translates to ‘Noble Woman,'” Ocearch explains. The name is an “homage to the noble women researchers on both Expedition Carolinas and on all past research expeditions who are working to uncover crucial shark insights related to their species’ conservation.”